Adam22, Lil D & Lena The Plug Talk "Zesty" Moments Cut From Their 3Way Video

When Lena The Plug and Jason Luv's sex tape hit the internet back in the summer, critics speculated that it wouldn't take long for her marriage to Adam22 to crumble. Though the No Jumper host admitted there were some moments he felt took things a bit too far, between his wife and the Blacked actor, the experience seems to have ultimately only brought them closer together. After capitalizing off of that success, Adam and Lena merged their minds to launch a new reality show, offering up a grand finale prize of a threesome with the couple.

Out of all 10 contestants they brought on the internet series, it was 24-year-old pornstar Lil D who came out on top. Now that the world has seen their MMF scene, the trio sat down for an interview to discuss some of what could've happened on camera but ultimately didn't. "I'll be honest, there were guys who I wanted to cast who were just not available," Lena admitted. "The guys in the porn industry are booking up if they're like, good professionals."

Read More: Lena The Plug & Adam22's Lil D Collab Video Brought Couple Closer

Lil D Joins Lena The Plug and Adam22 on the No Jumper Podcast After Their Tape Drops

"Her OnlyFans team gave us a list of things they wanted us to do on camera," Adam told viewers. "Most of them were things we actually would do, but then it said, 'Two d**ks in the mouth at the same time.' It said like, touching," he added. According to Lena, both men likely wouldn't have been able to fit in her mouth at the same time. Still, there's an obvious interest in trying.

The premiere season of For the Love of Lena may have only lasted a few episodes, but still, it told us plenty about the controversial couple's life together. From quizzing contestants with burning questions about the female anatomy to getting a lap dance from one of her suitors as Adam22 watched on. Read more about the latter at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news.

Read More: Lena The Plug Reality Show Contestant Overwhelms Her With Sexy Dance As Adam22 Watches

[Via]