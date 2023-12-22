Lil Baby Posts And Deletes Response To Young Thug's Father

Lil Baby has been very vocal as it pertains to the YSL Rico Case and Gunna's involvement in all of it. Overall, everyone knows that Gunna was arrested alongside Young Thug back in May of 2022. However, Gunna was one of the defendants who was able to gain back their freedom. Moving forward, it doesn't seem like Gunna will have any more legal issues pertaining to the case. That said, Thug remains behind bars, and his trial has been a bit of a mess. This has led to a lot of resentment towards Gunna, who some are claiming is a snitch.

Baby is one of the artists who believe Gunna snitched on Thugger. Despite there being evidence to the contrary, Lil Baby has been quick to denounce his friendship with his former collaborator. This has subsequently led to a response from Young Thug's father, Jeffrey Williams Sr. In a recent interview, he told Baby that he needs to stop talking in regard to the situation as he doesn't know what he's talking about. Williams has been a staunch defender of Gunna and claims there is no issue between him and Thugger.

Lil Baby Decides To Delete

In the Instagram post above, you can see that Baby actually responded to Young Thug's dad. However, he decided to delete his comment almost immediately. Essentially, in response to being asked if he's ever even shown up to a court date, Baby said "IYKYK." This was the only thing that he had to say on the matter, although it proved too controversial for him to keep up. Whether or not he will speak on this again, remains to be seen.

