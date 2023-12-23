Adam22 & Lil D Reveal The Adult Content Creator They'd Love To See Unretire

Adam22 and Lil D agreed that they would most like to see Teanna Trump unretire and make a return to porn. Trump, a veteran adult entertainer, still has an OnlyFans. However, she has been has not been active in the world of porn for a few years now. Most recently, she was spotted alongside Kai Cenat on his recent trip to the Dominican Republic. While discussing her exit from porn, Adam compared Trump to Rihanna in regard to still being able to make bank from her extensive body of work. However, Adam took the comparison a step further. He noted that much like Rihanna, the world needed more work from Trump despite her hiatus.

Furthermore, Lil D also revealed that Teanna Trump would be his "dream scene" before admitting that she was the dream besides from Lena the Plug, whom he shot with earlier this year. Perhaps Trump will make an exception for the No Jumper gang and make a return for one last scene.

Lena The Plug Expresses Excitement At South Park Reference

Meanwhile, Lena recently expressed her excitement over being included as a brief easter egg in a recent episode of South Park. Lena posted a screenshot of the episode to her Instagram. In the image, her name can be seen on a sidebar of Randy's OnlyFans page. Content creator Tana Mongeau can also be seen in the same image. "Being included in a South Park episode is my biggest flex to date," Lena wrote alongside the image.

Lena's easter egg came as part of South Park: Not Suitable For Children. The special episode of the long-running show specifically took aim at online pornography. In particular, special attention was paid to sites like OnlyFans. In fact, the whole episode was inspired by Brianna Coppage, the now-viral teacher who was fired after her OnlyFans was discovered. Fittingly enough, Lena and Adam later filmed a threesome with Coppage.

