Gunna Shops With Armed Guards As Lil Baby Seemingly Drops Diss Track About Him

Gunna was seen shopping in Beverly Hills accompanied by a pair of armed guards this week. In a separate outing to the one with a Fashion Nova model, Gunna stopped by the Saks Fifth Avenue branch in the affluent LA neighborhood. It's unclear who the guards were. However, they were both wearing shields on their belts, suggesting that he had likely hired out a private security team.

Gunna and his guards were spotted on Wednesday. On Friday, Lil Baby dropped a new track, "350", that appeared to directly call out Gunna for his past behavior. "I know one day it's gon' hit me/Bro ain't never comin' back/Ain't never say nothin' 'bout it, n-gga, you know you a rat," LB raps on the track. While he doesn't address Wunna by name, it's hard to think of anyone else that the song may be about.

Lil Baby Goes After Gunna Again

Lil Baby's "350" is just the latest shot he has taken at Gunna. At a recent concert, LB got mad when his collab with Gunna, "Drip Too Hard", started playing. "F-ck the rats, turn this sh-t off," LB was heard yelling at the audio techs. Furthermore, earlier this year, some unreleased bars were posted online, which appeared to directly address Gunna's plea deal. "Some n-ggas taking pleas at trial / I know Slime ain't happy," is one such bar that can be heard in the snippet.

There are many, Lil Baby included, who still believe that Gunna's plea deal included Gunna snitching on Thug. Evidence of this belief includes him being one of the few people to admit under oath that YSL was a criminal gang. As a result, many believe he should be right there alongside Thug. Despite this, Wunna has been vocal about his support of Thug, flashing a "Free Jeffrey" sign at several of his recent concerts. Wunna also briefly returned to Atlanta ahead of the start of Young Thug's trial. However, his recent LA shopping trips suggest that ATL is not a permanent destination for him for the time being.

