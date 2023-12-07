Gunna Accompanies Jodie Joe, Fashion Nova Model, On Shopping Spree: Photos

Maybe the College Park rapper needed some advice as to what to buy his boo, P Litty, for the holiday season.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
The 2019 BMI R&amp;B/Hip-Hop Awards

It looks like Gunna is starting to buy Christmas gifts for himself and others, because he was recently spotted on a shopping spree with Fashion Nova model Jodie Joe. Moreover, pictures below show the two leaving a Neiman Marcus department store, although they don't seem to be carrying any bags. Maybe they decided to hit another spot up instead, as this is just one set of photos from what could've been a longer day. Before you get ahead of yourself, though, we wouldn't bet any money on this being a relationship. After all, he just threw his new boo P Litty a lavish birthday party.

All in all, at least this contributes to the narrative that Wunna is going outside a lot more these days. Of course, this is notable not just because of the massive success of his 2023 album a Gift & a Curse, but because of his high-profile plea exit from the YSL RICO case. In fact, it's still a relevant tale as that trial is heating up, and people are looking to Gunna for more development in that area. For example, fans recently spotted him back in Atlanta as the court proceedings began, so maybe he wants to stay present and aware of what's going on in the city.

Read More: Gunna Throws Football At Rams Game, Fans In Awe Of His Skills: Watch

Gunna With Jodie Joe: Pictures

Still, a lot of that is purely speculative and is just connecting some faraway dots, so take these Internet conclusions with a grain of salt. Regardless of why the 30-year-old was there, he also has some other relationships to mend or move past regarding this controversy. For example, Lil Baby recently cut off his track "Drip Too Hard" with Gunna from a recent live performance. "F**k the rats, turn this s**t off," he said when he heard those opening guitar samples creep in through the arena speakers.

As such, it's nice that the College Park MC is taking consistent breaks from this firestorm for some shopping. He nearly crashed his car recently, though, so hopefully he becomes a little more careful and doesn't face any further speed bumps during the holidays. No one can wait to see what the Drip Season hitmaker does next year. On that note, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Gunna.

Read More: Travis Barker Covers Gunna's "fukumean" On The Drums With Finesse: Watch

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.