Gunna Accompanies Jodie Joe, Fashion Nova Model, On Shopping Spree: Photos

It looks like Gunna is starting to buy Christmas gifts for himself and others, because he was recently spotted on a shopping spree with Fashion Nova model Jodie Joe. Moreover, pictures below show the two leaving a Neiman Marcus department store, although they don't seem to be carrying any bags. Maybe they decided to hit another spot up instead, as this is just one set of photos from what could've been a longer day. Before you get ahead of yourself, though, we wouldn't bet any money on this being a relationship. After all, he just threw his new boo P Litty a lavish birthday party.

All in all, at least this contributes to the narrative that Wunna is going outside a lot more these days. Of course, this is notable not just because of the massive success of his 2023 album a Gift & a Curse, but because of his high-profile plea exit from the YSL RICO case. In fact, it's still a relevant tale as that trial is heating up, and people are looking to Gunna for more development in that area. For example, fans recently spotted him back in Atlanta as the court proceedings began, so maybe he wants to stay present and aware of what's going on in the city.

Gunna With Jodie Joe: Pictures

Still, a lot of that is purely speculative and is just connecting some faraway dots, so take these Internet conclusions with a grain of salt. Regardless of why the 30-year-old was there, he also has some other relationships to mend or move past regarding this controversy. For example, Lil Baby recently cut off his track "Drip Too Hard" with Gunna from a recent live performance. "F**k the rats, turn this s**t off," he said when he heard those opening guitar samples creep in through the arena speakers.

As such, it's nice that the College Park MC is taking consistent breaks from this firestorm for some shopping. He nearly crashed his car recently, though, so hopefully he becomes a little more careful and doesn't face any further speed bumps during the holidays. No one can wait to see what the Drip Season hitmaker does next year. On that note, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Gunna.

