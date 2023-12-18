Kai Cenat Trashes Lil Baby's New Song "350"

Kai Cenat recently reacted to Lil Baby's new song "350" while streaming, and he wasn't the most forgiving of critics. However, his main issue with the single doesn't stem so much from a performance, lyrical, melody, or production standpoint. Rather, the Twitch giant noted that his beat sounded way louder than his actual vocals, leading to a muddy and unclear mix. He had to take a second to really make sure that he wasn't just hearing nonsense in the Atlanta MC's newest track. But the New York social media star didn't hold back in his critique, although he probably didn't hate the cut for what it was.

"I'm not even joking, the beat sounds louder than him," Kai Cenat told his chat while reacting to Lil Baby's "350." "...What?! No, no, no, no, no, fire the producer, fire the producer. Bro, why is the beat louder? Oh, my fault, engineer, engineer." Some fans agreed, others didn't, but everybody could see eye to eye on their wariness for whether this will become an issue in his future material. After all, the "California Breeze" hitmaker recently told his followers that he's "finishing up" his next album, so hopefully that holds more heat.

Kai Cenat Reacts To Lil Baby's "350": Watch

Unfortunately for Lil Baby, this isn't the first time that Kai Cenat negatively reviewed some of his new work while on stream. Previously, Kai had a hilarious reaction to his verse on Trippie Redd's "FULLY LOADED" off of MANSION MUSIK, which also features Future. That time around, he had more issues to name with Baby's performance and lyrical content. "What the f**k, bro?" the 22-year-old expressed after pausing the track. "You know my expectations is here," he continued while holding his hand high above his head. "Did you just moan in the mic?"

Meanwhile, given that the two have linked up in the past, these are just opinions and not really meant to go in any malicious direction. Still, the 29-year-old also has other media endeavors on the way, including a guest spot on BMF's third season. Hopefully all these avenues and future artistry leads to some more amazing moments. With that in mind, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Lil Baby and Kai Cenat.

