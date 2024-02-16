Lil Baby Seemingly Hides Gunna Comments In His Twitter Replies

Unfortunately for fans of modern trap, it looks like we'll never get the chance to hear what Drip Hardest would've sounded like. Moreover, the tensions between Lil Baby and Gunna ever since the latter's plea deal in the YSL RICO case continue to become more deeply rooted. For example, one Twitter user noticed that, apparently, Baby hid one of his replies to a post that read the following: "stop dissing Gunna big dawg you breaking my heart." While this is just social media speculation for the most part, since we're not ruling out that this could be fabricated, it's not surprising to hear that the 4PF rapper might not want to give the DS4EVER MC any more free publicity.

However, one important thing to consider here is that this beef stems from a much larger conversation. At the end of the day, multiple YSL members including Young Thug are still fighting for their side of the story in court. Thugger's father even blasted Lil Baby for continuing to antagonize Gunna throughout this process. "He need to shut the f**k up 'cause he don’t know what’s going on,” Jeffrey Williams Sr. expressed during an interview. “You know he’s going off what he heard. Ask Lil Baby have he ever came to a court date. That's what I want y’all to ask these goddamn rappers and these bloggers with this whole snitch sh*t.”

Lil Baby Accused Of Hiding Gunna Support On His Twitter Page

In addition, both lyricists also have their own careers to think about, and Gunna certainly walked away with 2023 thanks to a Gift & a Curse, or at least, when compared to Lil Baby's output. He even came out with a new song this week titled "Bittersweet," a perfect word to describe his post-plea success. Meanwhile, his Atlanta counterpart and former partner is still gearing up for his next album. Fans hope that he comes through with a vengeance, but that he doesn't focus everything on Wunna and on the typical fare he's been known for over the past few years now.

Meanwhile, what do you think about this falling out? Do you think this is even legitimate or just put together for show?

