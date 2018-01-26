hidden
- MusicLil Baby Seemingly Hides Gunna Comments In His Twitter RepliesDespite some fans holding out hope, everything we see from these two is further proof that they probably won't drip hard again.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Covers Metro Boomin's Name While Promoting 21 Savage's New AlbumPettiness is the name of the game, and while Metro said there's no deep beef here, it seems like The Boy would rather take the smoke.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TechFacebook Apparently Considering Implementing Hidden LikesFacebook is looking to do away with the popularity contest. By Mitch Findlay
- MoviesThese Secret Netflix Codes Will Unlock Hidden Categories, Shows, & MoviesDive deeper into Netflix. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Rick And Morty" Has A Hidden "Batman" Cartoon Reference From A Joker Scene"Rick And Morty" with another obscure reference. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentKylie Jenner Learning Childbirth Techniques At Home: ReportKylie is doing her best to stay out of the public eye and hide in secrecy.
By David Saric