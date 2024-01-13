Drake Covers Metro Boomin's Name While Promoting 21 Savage's New Album

Drake and 21 Savage are as tight and as proven as modern rap duos get, and their bond is something pretty special. Moreover, they have a whole collaborative tape together, Her Loss, and their run of hits before that speaks for itself. As such, it's absolutely no surprise that the 6ix God would want to promote his partner's brand-new album, american dream, on his Instagram Story, as he did on Friday (January 12). However, while he told "his brother" to "talk to them," the most notable part of the post wasn't the message. Rather, it was the implicit one via emojis sent to one of the game's best producers, Metro Boomin,

Furthermore, Drake was listening to the cut "just like me" from 21 Savage, Burna Boy, and Metro. By placing a series of talking emojis towards the bottom of the screen, though, he blocked the beatmaker's name from appearing on the screen. This, many fans thought immediately, is a reference to the Toronto superstar's ongoing alleged beef with the St. Louis native. For those unaware, the two have thrown shade at each other quite often in recent weeks, and it all stems from their competition to win for Best Rap Album categories at awards shows these days.

Drake & Metro Boomin Beef Seems To Continue

Of course, that's just the tip of the iceberg; other rumors exist as to why Drake and Metro Boomin don't get along. These could have to do with other collaborative projects, their work with collaborators in common, and a whole host of other reasons. Still, for what it's worth, Young Metro had previously expressed on Twitter that there's no real or deep beef between him and Drizzy, although he didn't really elaborate much further. Maybe this is all just not-so-friendly competition around award show season, or it's the culmination of a significant run of back-and-forths.

Regardless of what it is, it's not the only smoke that american dream holds, whether directly or just by association, in this case. On the album itself, the Slaughter Gang head honcho appears to take shots at Gunna, although that's also just fan speculation. We'll see if any of these potential feuds get a clarification in the near future. With that in mind, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Metro Boomin, Drake, and 21 Savage.

