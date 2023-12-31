DJ Akademiks Slams Metro Boomin In Stream & Twitter Rant

With just one like on Twitter, Metro Boomin inspired DJ Akademiks' ire, as he went off on a violent rant against him on Twitter and while live-streaming. Moreover, the tweet in question references the latter's girlfriend's alleged actions against him and highlights that he still never left. "DJ Akademiks girlfriend: smashed an egg on his face, cut his Wi-Fi in the middle of a live stream, slammed a door on his mom’s hand, cheated on him, had a friend set up a home invasion, [and] stole $500K from eight safes in his home," it reads. "He stayed with her. True loyalty. Ten toes." When Ak caught wind of this, he didn't hold back on Twitter.

"@MetroBoomin You a a b***h a** n***a," DJ Akademiks wrote on Saturday evening (December 30). "Dont like s**t bout me you h*e a** n***a... everytime i violated u ... u basically ran and tuck your tail.. @MetroBoomin your b***h a** aint respond to drake... u a known hoe.. go mourn in peace u s**thead. @MetroBoomin you a sucka n***a... tweet a deleter.. .a True pure 100% fishcale p***y. Sensistive beatmaker who throw stones and hide ur hand.... Keep mourning u b***h a** n***a and keep my f***ing name out of ur likes and mentions.

DJ Akademiks' Twitter Tirade Against Metro Boomin

"@MetroBoomin remember you the same b***h a** n***a who made No Jumper pull a interview w/ you because your sensitive a** didn't change your tampon that damn day..." DJ Akademiks continued. "your a** should be in the studio making beats and stay tf off Twitter/Instagram/YT." While on stream, the former Everday Struggle host also went hard at Metro Boomin, and many folks are reacting to it wildly online. Some particularly called out Ak's references to "mourning," a vile and disrespectful reference to the producer's mother's passing a year and a half ago.

Ak Goes Off On Metro While Streaming: Watch

Meanwhile, the media personality is dealing with accusations of sexual assault and grooming minors at the moment. While they remain allegations as of writing this article, 2024 might see this develop in much nastier ways. It seems like Ak really closed out 2023 with a lot of conflict, which is disheartening to witness. For more news and the latest updates on DJ Akademiks and Metro Boomin, stay logged into HNHH.

