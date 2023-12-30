DJ Akademiks' Girlfriend Reportedly Stole $500K From His House

DJ Akademiks has claimed that his former girlfriend stole $500K in cash from his home. While putting the woman on blast, Ak made the claim that he used to have $1M cash at his house before his former partner reportedly stole half. Additionally, Ak claimed that the woman would constantly try to peek his emails in hopes of finding "leverage" of the DJ and content creator. "I could have had her locked up for 40 years," Ak said of the theft.

However, commenters online weren't especially sympathetic after hearing Ak's story. "I’m not saying she was right because I don’t ever condone stealing.. But you give off suckuh energy and I see why she did it 😂," one person trolled. "You gave her the codes to your safe wtf 😂😂🤦🏽," another added. "bro still took her back and aint press charges💔💔💔she up 40-0 on him," noted a third.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Claims Drake Tried To Mediate SZA Beef

6ix9ine's Ex Claims Rapper And DJ Akademiks Are Lovers

However, this isn't the first rumor to emerge about Ak's love life in recent weeks. Jade, the ex-girlfriend of 6ix9ine, has claimed that the rapper and Ak have been "f-cking for a very long time". She has further claimed that this was the reason that she broke up with the rapper. She also threatened to go after the rapper if he tried to cause trouble. "Don't make me post this video with me playing with ya a--". The couple haven't been an item since mid-2022, when they went through an explosive breakup.

While 6ix9ine has never been confirmed as being queer, people appeared to accept it. "Makes sense. No wonder Santana made him cry. Undercovers always get emotional when they get called out 😂," one person noted. "We all need to be bringing in the New Years at somebody’s church!! 2023 is def for the books! 😒," another added. However, others didn't think it was an especially big deal. "So many people are gay I honestly do not care anymore. Find something else to shock me," one person argued.

Read More: 6ix9ine's $10M Payment To Alleged Assault Victim Overturned By Judge

[via]