6ix9ine's $10M Payment To Alleged Assault Victim Overturned By Judge

The ruling ordering 6ix9ine to pay nearly $10M to a woman he allegedly hit in the head with a champagne bottle has been overturned. A jury had initially awarded Alexis Salaberrios, a stripper in Florida, $9.8M after 6ix9ine did not attend a hearing for the civil suit. However, with the decision overturned, 6ix9ine will be granted another chance to appear in court to state his defense. The news of the new ruling was first reported by DJ Akademiks.

It is not clear why 6ix9ine did not attend the original hearing, leading to the default judgment against him. However, Salaberrios had also alleged that 6ix9ine had been deliberately hiding his assets to avoid paying her. Part of the original ruling would have seen the court seize 6ix9ine's income to ensure that Salaberrios received restitution. A new court date for the case is yet to be announced.

Read More: 6ix9ine Scammed Rumble And Fakes Giveaways, SteveWillDoIt Claims

6ix9ine's Ex Alleges Sexual Relationship Between Rapper And DJ Akademiks

However, it's not been all good news for 6ix9ine as of late. Jade, 6ix's ex, has claimed that the rapper and DJ Akademiks have been "f-cking for a very long time". She has further claimed that this was the reason that she broke up with the rapper. She also threatened to go after the rapper if he tried to cause trouble. "Don't make me post this video with me playing with ya a--". The couple haven't been an item since mid-2022, when they went through an explosive breakup.

While 6ix9ine has never been confirmed as being queer, people appeared to accept it. "Makes sense. No wonder Santana made him cry. Undercovers always get emotional when they get called out 😂," one person noted. "We all need to be bringing in the New Years at somebody’s church!! 2023 is def for the books! 😒," another added. However, others didn't think it was an especially big deal. "So many people are gay I honestly do not care anymore. Find something else to shock me," one person argued.

Read More: 6ix9ine's Girlfriend, Yailin La Más Viral, Charged With Felony Assault

[via]