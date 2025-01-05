Young Thug Credited As Mixing Engineer On Lil Baby's New Album, "Wham"

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - OCTOBER 22: Rapper Young Thug performs during the Rolling Loud Festival at Shoreline Amphitheatre on October 22, 2017 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)
Young Thug played a key role with Lil Baby's new album.

Young Thug fans on social media have taken note that the rapper is credited as a mixing engineer on Lil Baby's new album, Wham. It isn't his only contribution to the project either. He pops up as a guest feature on the track, "Dum, Dumb, and Dumber," alongside his other long-time collaborator, Future. The song marks Young Thug's first release since getting out of jail in October 2024.

Despite Thug's work on the project, fans on social media have been highly critical of the effort. "The album is disappointing considering he is a mainstream rapper with access to various producers, engineers and artist," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in response to ThuggerDaily. Another added: "I promise you if thug really did serious mixing this album wouldn’t sound this bad. He probably mixed the song he was on only because that’s the only song mixed perfectly."

Young Thug & Lil Baby Perform Together At iHeartRadio Album Release Party

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lil Baby and Young Thug perform onstage during the iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Lil Baby at the iHeartRadio Theater on March 02, 2020 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Thug got out of jail in October after accepting a plea deal in the historically lengthy YSL RICO trial. In doing so, he agreed to spend the next 15 years on probation, to not go to the Metro Atlanta area for 10 years, and to not make gang-related music, among several other restrictions. Following his plea, the rest of the case eventually wrapped up in December with mostly not-guilty verdicts.

Young Thug Helps With Mixing On Lil Baby's New Album

In addition to fans noticing the credit on Baby's new album, a picture of him and Thug in the studio has surfaced online as well. Shared by "@connor.films" on Instagram, it shows the two working on "Dum, Dumb, and Dumber." Check out the credit Young Thug has received on Lil Baby's album below.

