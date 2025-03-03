Young Thug's New Snippet Has Fans Begging For An Official Release

Young Thug appears to have new music on the way after a snippet of one of his unreleased songs surfaced online on Monday. In a clip posted by the X (formerly Twitter) account, @ThuggerDaily, which had been actively reporting on the recent YSL trial, Thug appears to make reference to his recent legal trouble. He raps: "I'm in a jiggity-jam, I lost a god damn lamb / She got a question for me / Daddy, I'm Him? Yes Ma'am!"

While the idea of new music from Young Thug has fans on social media excited, many are concerned how different he may sound with concerns about the authorities listening. "So sad thug music ain’t gonna be the same with the Feds listening so close," one user wrote on X. Another added: "Thug probably the only rapper that won't ever be replaced with ai his delivery is genuinely so one of a kind, and I'm not even glazing there's just something about it that ai can't capture."

Read More: Young Thug Announces His First Show Since Agonizing YSL Trial

When Is Young Thug Releasing New Music?

It remains unclear when an official release from Young Thug will be available for fans. He's yet to announce a new album since getting out of jail, but has already collaborated with Lil Baby for a track on his new project, Wham. He contributed a verse for the song, "Dum, Dumb, and Dumber." While there's no word on an album, Thug did recently announce his first concert. He'll be taking the stage at the Belgian music festival Les Ardentes on July 5. “Eight years after his last visit to Les Ardentes, Young Thug is back,” the festival organizers wrote on their website. “See you on Saturday, July 5th for an ME-MO-RABLE show!”