Young Thug's New Snippet Has Fans Begging For An Official Release

BY Cole Blake 357 Views
Samsung Galaxy + Billboard - 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 17: Young Thug performs onstage at 'Samsung Galaxy + Billboard' during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW)
Young Thug has been mostly quiet when it comes to releasing new music in the time since getting out of jail.

Young Thug appears to have new music on the way after a snippet of one of his unreleased songs surfaced online on Monday. In a clip posted by the X (formerly Twitter) account, @ThuggerDaily, which had been actively reporting on the recent YSL trial, Thug appears to make reference to his recent legal trouble. He raps: "I'm in a jiggity-jam, I lost a god damn lamb / She got a question for me / Daddy, I'm Him? Yes Ma'am!"

While the idea of new music from Young Thug has fans on social media excited, many are concerned how different he may sound with concerns about the authorities listening. "So sad thug music ain’t gonna be the same with the Feds listening so close," one user wrote on X. Another added: "Thug probably the only rapper that won't ever be replaced with ai his delivery is genuinely so one of a kind, and I'm not even glazing there's just something about it that ai can't capture."

When Is Young Thug Releasing New Music?

It remains unclear when an official release from Young Thug will be available for fans. He's yet to announce a new album since getting out of jail, but has already collaborated with Lil Baby for a track on his new project, Wham. He contributed a verse for the song, "Dum, Dumb, and Dumber." While there's no word on an album, Thug did recently announce his first concert. He'll be taking the stage at the Belgian music festival Les Ardentes on July 5. “Eight years after his last visit to Les Ardentes, Young Thug is back,” the festival organizers wrote on their website. “See you on Saturday, July 5th for an ME-MO-RABLE show!”

Despite his victory in the YSL RICO case, Young Thug is still dealing with a lawsuit from AEG, which accuses him of never paying back a $5.25 million loan after they made a touring agreement in 2017. The company claims they have a right to the copyrights of his music as a result.

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
