Young Thug Announces His First Show Since Agonizing YSL Trial

Entertainment: 61st Annual Grammy Awards
February 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Young Thug performs “Havana” during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Young Thug has slowly gotten back into the swing of things since his October release and this summer, he's going to rock the stage overseas.

Since Young Thug's shackles were finally removed so to speak from the gauntlet that was the YSL Trial, fans have been dying to hear from him. So far, it hasn't been much, but that should not come as a surprise for reasons just mentioned. He's been taking his time and finding his footing once again. As it stands, we saw him make his grand return via a feature on Lil Baby's newest album WHAM. "Dum, Dumb, and Dumber," which also sees him reunite with Future, has quickly become one of the go-to songs. Presumably, it has to do with it including Thugger. But nonetheless, it was a nice moment to kick off 2025 for hip-hop.

He's yet to drop any solo material though, which is kind of a bummer. Typically, after a lengthy battle with the legal system, rappers love to vent their frustrations and unleash their excitement via a "first day out" record. But Young Thug is forgoing tradition and laying relatively low. Instead, the fans and his peers have celebrating for him, particularly Drake. He gave Slime's attorney, Brian Steel, his own song on $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. Hopefully, that track has been getting those two close pals back in communication.

Where Is Young Thug's Next Concert?

But maybe this summer Young Thug will have more to share on where he's at all around when he returns to the stage. Yes, on July 5, the Atlanta luminary will be performing for the first time in a long time, but sadly not in the U.S. He will be traveling to Liège, Belgium for the Les Ardentes Festival as one of the headlining acts. It's a four-day musical event that will begin on the 3rd and run through the 6th.

Other musical stars that will be there include Holy Priest, J Balvin, Ken Carson and Laylow among others. Per the Les Ardentes Instagram page, tickets go on sale this Wednesday, February 26. You can visit the link here for more detailed information. While this is sure to upset Thug fans in the states, this is still a massive moment for him and for the genre.

