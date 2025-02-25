Young Thug Announces His First Show Since Agonizing YSL Trial

Since Young Thug's shackles were finally removed so to speak from the gauntlet that was the YSL Trial, fans have been dying to hear from him. So far, it hasn't been much, but that should not come as a surprise for reasons just mentioned. He's been taking his time and finding his footing once again. As it stands, we saw him make his grand return via a feature on Lil Baby's newest album WHAM. "Dum, Dumb, and Dumber," which also sees him reunite with Future, has quickly become one of the go-to songs. Presumably, it has to do with it including Thugger. But nonetheless, it was a nice moment to kick off 2025 for hip-hop.

He's yet to drop any solo material though, which is kind of a bummer. Typically, after a lengthy battle with the legal system, rappers love to vent their frustrations and unleash their excitement via a "first day out" record. But Young Thug is forgoing tradition and laying relatively low. Instead, the fans and his peers have celebrating for him, particularly Drake. He gave Slime's attorney, Brian Steel, his own song on $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. Hopefully, that track has been getting those two close pals back in communication.

Where Is Young Thug's Next Concert?

But maybe this summer Young Thug will have more to share on where he's at all around when he returns to the stage. Yes, on July 5, the Atlanta luminary will be performing for the first time in a long time, but sadly not in the U.S. He will be traveling to Liège, Belgium for the Les Ardentes Festival as one of the headlining acts. It's a four-day musical event that will begin on the 3rd and run through the 6th.