Young Thug Confirms He's "Back" In First Snippet Since Jail Release

King Spider has returned.

Young Thug has been a free man for a few months. The rapper was released from jail on Halloween, and has reportedly been in the studio with several of his old collaborators. Fans have been eager to hear what the YSL honcho has to say about his legal troubles since his release. There hasn't been any new Thugger music to speak of, however. Until January 2. The rapper is one of the many features listed on Lil Baby's impending album, WHAM. A leaked snippet of the rapper's verse has surfaced hours before WHAM's release. And it proves he hasn't lost a step.

When we say snippet, we mean snippet. Fans only get to hear a few seconds of Young Thug rapping, but it's still intriguing to hear him address his legal situation. The rapper makes it clear that he's back and is eager to reclaim his title as a genre tastemaker. "Yeah n**ga King Spider back," Thug spits. "I don't even believe I was locked up fr fr." Young Thug sounds electric over the hard-knocking beat, and it will be an absolute event for fans to hear him, Future and Baby on a new song together. Thug's bars are interesting. He doesn't explain why he means exactly, but he sounds great.

Young Thug And Lil Baby's Collab Was Teased In November

It was only a matter of time before Young Thug dropped new music. The rapper was photographed along with Future, LIl Baby and Travis Scott as far back as November 11 . DJ Akademiks hyped up the photo in a live stream, and went as far as to liken the group to Marvel's Avengers. "I gotta think they’re either still working on whatever’s coming out for Baby," DJ Akademiks said. "I think this was the Avengers of n**gas linking up — this was the f**k Gunna Avengers." The streamer's prediction seems to have panned out, as Young Thug, Future and Travis Scott appear on Baby's new album.

It's also nice to see the focus be placed back on Thugger as a rapper. The last few weeks have been characterized by personal drama and dirty laundry. Leaked jail calls between Thug and Instagram model Leena Sayed went viral, given that the latter was dating Mariah the Scientist at the time. Thug issued an apology to Mariah via Twitter. He even acknowledged that the singer was angry with him on Christmas as a result of his seeming unfaithfulness. "She so mad, I said merry Christmas and she said thank u…," Thug wrote. The couple appear to be on better terms in 2025.