Case Closed! 2020 AEG Lawsuit Against Young Thug & YSL Settled & Dismissed

AEG's lawsuit against Young Thug and his label, Young Stoner Life LLC (YSL), has been dismissed after reaching a settlement. The case, filed in 2020, accused the rapper of violating a $5 million exclusive touring contract. AEG claimed he breached the agreement by failing to fulfill its terms. Court documents claim that Thug sold a portion of his music catalog—used as collateral—for $16 million.

After months of legal disputes, both sides reached a resolution, bringing the case to a close. The settlement removes a significant legal obstacle for Young Thug and YSL. It allows the imprint to focus on future projects without ongoing courtroom battles. The details of the agreement remain undisclosed. The dismissal marks a turning point for Young Thug, who continues to navigate both legal and industry challenges.

AEG & Young Thug Lawsuit

Fulton County Jail released Young Thug in October 2024. He pleaded guilty to gang involvement, drug offenses, and firearm violations. This plea concluded a protracted legal battle stemming from a sweeping indictment under Georgia's anti-racketeering statutes. The court imposed a 40-year sentence. The judge ordered five years time served and the remaining 15 years on probation.