Young Thug's Latest Moves Have Fans Thinking An Album Rollout Is Imminent

Young Thug has still yet to release a new project since he got out of jail after accepting a plea deal in the YSL RICO case.

Young Thug fans believe the rapper is on the precipice of starting the rollout process for a new album. During Tuesday night's Miami Heat game against the Golden State Warriors, he was in attendance and showed off a jersey with the name “UY Scuti" on it. The name refers to the largest star in the universe. The following day, Thug then followed a new Instagram account named after the same star. He had recently made headlines for clearing his page.

When Kurrco shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), fans celebrated the idea in the replies. "A summer young thug album is everything I want rn," one user wrote. Another added: "That would be a tough album name icl." One more remarked: "He absorbed Carti’s mysterious gimmick." Others predicted the project could arrive as soon as April.

Young Thug's Next Album

Young Thug has yet to make a formal announcement about his highly-anticipated next album, which will be his first since getting out of jail after taking a plea deal in the viral YSL RICO trial, last year. Despite not putting out a project, he has still dropped some new music. For one, he collaborated with Lil Baby for a track on his new project, Wham. In doing so, he contributed a verse for the song, "Dum, Dumb, and Dumber," and appeared in its music video as well. Additionally, a snippet of one of his unreleased songs surfaced online, earlier this month, further sparking excitement for new music.

It's possible a new album from Thug could arrive prior to him taking the stage at the Belgian music festival Les Ardentes on July 5. The event organizers announced that show, earlier this month, marking the rapper's first concert since becoming a free man. “Eight years after his last visit to Les Ardentes, Young Thug is back,” they wrote on their website. “See you on Saturday, July 5th for an ME-MO-RABLE show!”

