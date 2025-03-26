Young Thug's Latest Moves Have Fans Thinking An Album Rollout Is Imminent

Young Thug fans believe the rapper is on the precipice of starting the rollout process for a new album. During Tuesday night's Miami Heat game against the Golden State Warriors, he was in attendance and showed off a jersey with the name “UY Scuti" on it. The name refers to the largest star in the universe. The following day, Thug then followed a new Instagram account named after the same star. He had recently made headlines for clearing his page.

When Kurrco shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), fans celebrated the idea in the replies. "A summer young thug album is everything I want rn," one user wrote. Another added: "That would be a tough album name icl." One more remarked: "He absorbed Carti’s mysterious gimmick." Others predicted the project could arrive as soon as April.

Young Thug's Next Album

Young Thug has yet to make a formal announcement about his highly-anticipated next album, which will be his first since getting out of jail after taking a plea deal in the viral YSL RICO trial, last year. Despite not putting out a project, he has still dropped some new music. For one, he collaborated with Lil Baby for a track on his new project, Wham. In doing so, he contributed a verse for the song, "Dum, Dumb, and Dumber," and appeared in its music video as well. Additionally, a snippet of one of his unreleased songs surfaced online, earlier this month, further sparking excitement for new music.