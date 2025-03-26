Young Thug Pops Out With Mariah The Scientist Courtside At The Warriors Heat Game

Young Thug is continuing to get more and more acclimated to being out in public and it's great to see. The YSL trial was extremely draining even for us on the outside, and we can only imagine what it was like for him. He still has to endure 15 years of probation, but that's better than being behind bars for decades. Thugger definitely knew what was at stake, so he was extremely thankful for the conclusion the court came to. "I take full responsibility for my charges. Through these last two and a half years of my life, you are truly the best thing that's happened to me."

Now that he's back, the Georgia rap icon is doing his best to enjoy his freedom. For example, The Shade Room acquired footage of him and girlfriend Mariah the Scientist courtside at an NBA game. The Miami Heat were hosting the Golden State Warriors, meaning it was Jimmy Butler's first time back at his old stomping grounds. It didn't wind up being much of game as the home team would wallop the visitors 112-86. Fans in the IG comments section were just happy to see Young Thug out and about.

How Long Have Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist Been Together?

However, some just couldn't shake the fact that Mariah the Scientist looked all sorts of pissed. "Mariah still pissed, I know that look 😭" one user claims. Folks who shared similar thoughts are referring to the leaked prison phone conversations with Leena Sayed. Moreover, they are making callbacks to Thug's poor choice of words in dispelling all of the rumors that he was possibly cheating on Mariah with Leena. "I’m the capital P lol that’s my twin and nothing else. Never have never will lol. "I can have that lil sh*t right now if I wanted it, but she been pushing the p harder then n****s lol that’s the twin… I got who I want."