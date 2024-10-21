Jaden Smith Reveals Young Thug Was Concerned About Him Not Getting Enough Girls On Tour

Jaden Smith says Young Thug is the "coolest person ever."

Jaden Smith shared a humorous story about touring with his friend, Young Thug, during a recent interview with Complex News. He explained that Thug was always concerned about whether he was getting enough girls when the two were on tour together. They previously collaborated on the 2018 song, "Sin."

"He's the coolest person ever," Smith began. "We would hang out every single day. He would be always coming into my dressing and be like, 'Bro, there's no girls in here.' And I'd be like, 'Oh, no you know,' and he'd be like, 'Bro, I haven’t seen you with any girls, I’m really worried.' I would like go and hang out with people just so he would see me so that he wouldn't worry. That was the best tour experience ever. Free Thug bro. Straight up."

When The Shade Room shared the interview on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions. "Why he look like he got to handle some bee hives after this interview," one user joked. Another wrote: "Probably should have kept that one to himself." Other fans came to Smith's defense. "All these negative comments about him when this young man has never been in any trouble, stays away from drama, literally goes around doing humanitarian work and helps the homeless. But God forbid he doesnt dress and act like you think he should," one user wrote.

Check out Smith's full comments below. They come as Thug remains behind bars while the long-running YSL RICO trial continues in Georgia. Be on the lookout for further updates on Young Thug and Jaden Smith on HotNewHipHop.

