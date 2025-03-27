Young Thug Says Fans Will Have To “Beg” For New Album

Recently, Young Thug held up a jersey that said “UY Scuti" at a Miami Heat game against the Golden State Warriors, leading to speculation.

It's been several months now since Young Thug was finally released from prison. He was behind bars for over two years before standing trial on RICO charges. The trial ended up becoming the longest in Georgia's state history, but in October of last year, he accepted a plea deal. He was handed 15 years of probation with a "backloaded" 20-year prison sentence, which will disappear when he successfully completes probation.

For obvious reasons, fans have been eager to hear what the Atlanta rapper has up his sleeve. Fortunately, an apparent hint he dropped earlier this week left many convinced that a new album will be coming soon. He was spotted at Tuesday night's Miami Heat game against the Golden State Warriors, holding up a jersey that said “UY Scuti." It's unclear exactly what this means, but supporters took it as a hint about his upcoming project. The next day, Future added fuel to the fire by tweeting the same phrase.

Young Thug To Headline Summer Smash

Today, however, Young Thug made it clear that it won't be that simple. "Yall mfers goin have to beg me to drop this sh*t nocizzy," he tweeted simply. Of course, social media users have mixed feelings about the tweet. While some are clowning him and making comparisons to Playboi Carti, others are going with it. "PRETTY PLEASE WITH CHERRIES ON TOP JEFFERY," one fan writes in his replies on X. "Im on my hands and knees bro," another says. For now, any information pertaining to a release date remains a mystery.

Young Thug's tweet comes shortly after his first headlining show since his release from prison was announced. He'll perform on day three of Summer Smash just outside of Chicago in June of this year. The rest of the lineup includes artists like Future, Chance The Rapper, Sexyy Red, Quavo, Lil Yachty, and more.

