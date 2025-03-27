Future Adds Fuel To Young Thug Album Rumors With Mysterious Tweet

Future and Young Thug. A dynamic duo, and two of the most influential rappers of the 2010s. They have dominated the Atlanta scene, and therefore the entire hip hop landscape, for over a decade. And they're poised to reunite for new music in the future. Young Thug drew attention on Tuesday night when he went to a Miami Heat game and held up a jersey. Instead of brandishing the words "Thug" or "Slime," though, the jersey read: "Uy Scuti." Nobody knew what it meant, but Future tweeted the same thing the following night.

No context or additional information. Just "UY SCUTI" in all caps. There was already intense speculation that Young Thug was using the courtside promo to start his album rollout, and Future all but confirmed it. The fact that Pluto is helping with promo, however, has several fans theorizing that we may actually get a collab album before we get a Thugger solo release. Lil Baby, has, after all, confirmed all three are working on a release for 2025. "Me and Future were also going to drop a project, but it was Thug’s idea," Lil Baby told Complex in January. "The whole time while he’s locked up, I'm talking to him and trying to talk about the trial. He’s like, 'You need to get with Pluto and drop the tape with Pluto.'"

Future Young Thug Album

"[Thug is] like, 'Bro, go to Miami," Baby recalled being told. "'You need to lock in with Pluto, y'all need to drop an album. Do that for me.'" Thug then voiced interest in collaborating once he was released. "Thug is back," the YSL rapper asserted. "So whatever it would be, it'll be all three of us. [That’s] super exciting, because to me, those are two of the main people that I would say I look up to in the rap game. So to be able to spar with them, I feel like that's sharpened me up a whole lot." Baby, Thugger and Future proved to still have the magic touch on the song "Dum, Dumb and Dumber."

Future is also hard at work on multiple albums. In addition to whatever he does with Baby and Thug, he has confirmed that a new solo release is imminent. "NEW TAPE OTW," he wrote back in January. Pluto is unrivaled when it comes to dropping music at a mind-boggling rate. This bodes well for both Thugger fans and Future fans.