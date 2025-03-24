Future Hilariously Pretends To Be An AI Model In Order To Avoid Interacting With Fans

Future just became one of the first rappers to surpass 2 billion Spotify streams in 2025, so maybe he's on too high of a horse right now.

Future is all for interacting with fans at his daughter's sweet 16 birthday party, but everyday people running into him will not experience that luck often. A clip recently went viral of him standing before a group of fans, covering his head with a stylish cloth that pairs well with his killer black bag-accompanied fit. When one fan seemed to ask Pluto to acknowledge them, perhaps for a picture or to answer a question, he had the most hilarious response possible. "This is an AI," he drawled comically as he drew giggles from the crowd. "This is an AI voice."

Ironically enough, two of Future's recent collaborators have been accused of using artificial intelligence technology to make recent tracks. Fewtch appears multiple times on the new Playboi Carti album MUSIC, on which fans point to "FINE S**T" as an alleged use of AI. "RATHER LIE" with The Weeknd – and for that matter, Hurry Up Tomorrow's "Timeless" – also faced similar claims. It's impossible to know for sure at press time, but the real ethical conversations around the technology don't make these remarks any less funny.

Kanye West Future Rant

Of course, we don't blame the Atlanta legend nor any other artist for not wanting to interact with fans every chance they get. But maybe he's on a particular high horse these days as he continues to prove his dominance. Future surpassed 2 billion Spotify streams in 2025, joining fellow MCs Kendrick Lamar, his rival Drake, and neutral party Travis Scott in achieving this for the year. While K.Dot and Drizzy keep dominating conversation right now, La Flame and Hendrix can probably rest on their classic catalog on any given year.

Sadly, Future was not safe from hip-hop's recent bridge-burning tirade courtesy of Kanye West, who took shots at pretty much everyone in his orbit. Ye accused him of ghosting him, as he and Metro Boomin allegedly left the Yeezy mogul partially hanging with his "Like That" remix. The "I Serve The Base" hitmaker hasn't responded to this as of writing this article, and he definitely won't talk to any fans about it anytime soon.

