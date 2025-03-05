Future Breaks Silence On "Delulu And Messy" Gorgeous Doll Drama

2024 Rolling Loud Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 13: American rapper and singer-songwriter Future performs onstage during day 1 of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on December 13, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Future is all about the music, and the rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday to shift the focus back onto his upcoming album.

Future has a reputation for being a ladies' man. It's a core tenet of his music, dating back to his mixtape glory days. It's why meshed so well with Drake for so long. Future's reputation came back to bite him on March 1, however. Instagram model Gorgeous Doll came forward and claimed she had been in a five year relationship with Pluto. The social media fallout was swift, and Doll claimed the rapper sent a "gag order" to quiet her. Well, Future has finally broken his silence and addressed the drama publicly.

The rapper claimed that anything fans see and hear about his personal life is fake. "I live a private life," he asserted. "Anything else clickbait." Future alleged that he was taken aback by Gorgeous Doll's allegation and told the fans there was no merit to it. "Ion kno where this fake ex energy came from," the rapper said. "Delulu and messy." Future's version of events directly contradicts what Gorgeous Doll previously stated. She accused the rapper of lying to the public, and threatened to take legal action against him. Doll went as far as to mention taking profits from the rapper's catalog.

Is Future Dropping An Album In 2025?

Doll spoke confidently because she told followers that she never signed an NDA. "In the five years that I've dealt with you, never once have I signed an NDA," she alleged "So you're going to lose. You may win a couple of fights but I will win the war. Think I won't go after you for me being an influence for the songs you made over the past few years? You think I won't come for that catalog?" The severity of the model's threats was bound to garner a response from Future. He did his best to dispel the drama. He also chose to use the drama as a means of focusing attention on his upcoming album.

Pluto promised fans that he has another project ready to go. "Album bout to b [fire]," he tweeted, with six fire emojis. "Trust me." The wording of the rapper's tweet is interesting as a riff on the titles of two of his last three albums. He dropped WE DON'T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU in 2024. They were instrumental in sparking the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar battle, which is something Future felt left out of in the end. He definitely has both rappers beat in the quantity department, though. He just dropped in September, and is already gearing up to release more.

