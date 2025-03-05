Future Breaks Silence On "Delulu And Messy" Gorgeous Doll Drama

Future has a reputation for being a ladies' man. It's a core tenet of his music, dating back to his mixtape glory days. It's why meshed so well with Drake for so long. Future's reputation came back to bite him on March 1, however. Instagram model Gorgeous Doll came forward and claimed she had been in a five year relationship with Pluto. The social media fallout was swift, and Doll claimed the rapper sent a "gag order" to quiet her. Well, Future has finally broken his silence and addressed the drama publicly.

The rapper claimed that anything fans see and hear about his personal life is fake. "I live a private life," he asserted. "Anything else clickbait." Future alleged that he was taken aback by Gorgeous Doll's allegation and told the fans there was no merit to it. "Ion kno where this fake ex energy came from," the rapper said. "Delulu and messy." Future's version of events directly contradicts what Gorgeous Doll previously stated. She accused the rapper of lying to the public, and threatened to take legal action against him. Doll went as far as to mention taking profits from the rapper's catalog.

Is Future Dropping An Album In 2025?

Doll spoke confidently because she told followers that she never signed an NDA. "In the five years that I've dealt with you, never once have I signed an NDA," she alleged "So you're going to lose. You may win a couple of fights but I will win the war. Think I won't go after you for me being an influence for the songs you made over the past few years? You think I won't come for that catalog?" The severity of the model's threats was bound to garner a response from Future. He did his best to dispel the drama. He also chose to use the drama as a means of focusing attention on his upcoming album.