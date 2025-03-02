Future Denies Dating IG Model, Gorgeous Doll, In Furious Talk Over Her Claims Of A Five-Year Relationship

Future lashes out at trending socialite Gorgeous Doll after she allegedly exposed information suggesting the two are in a long-term relationship. A clip of Gorgeous talking to a furious Future surfaced on social media over the weekend. Before she shares a hostile phone conversation with Future denying their relationship, she warns the rap star not to provoke her. The clip begins with the model revealing that Future sent over a "gag order" and ready to take the issue to court. She also revealed that she has never signed a NDA while dating the rap star.

"In the five years that I've dealt with you, never once have I signed an NDA," she says in the clip. "So you're going to lose. You may win a couple of fights but I will win the war. Think I won't go after you for me being an influence for the songs you made over the past few years? You think I won't come for that catalog?" She proceeds to share the clip of Future talking to her. "But don't worry," says the rap star in the one-minute clip, "I don't know you, bruh. I don't even know you." Future has not commented on the viral clips yet.

Who Is Gorgeous Doll?

Gorgeous Doll is a model, recording artist, exotic dancer, and social media influencer. Before viral spat with Future, she accused Latto of having her attacked over comments made about 21 Savage. The model claimed the attack caused her to have a miscarriage. Their feud escalated when Latto left a cryptic comment under a social media post, prompting Gorgeous Doll to respond on TikTok. She shared a screenshot of the remark, calling it a “confession” and accusing Latto of indirectly admitting to the assault. In a video, she addressed the rapper directly, stating, “You just admitted to having me jumped when you knew I was pregnant, causing a miscarriage.”