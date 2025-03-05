Future Confirms Plans For A New Album & Fans Can't Wait

Future says he's preparing a new album that will be fire. He shared the news for fans on X (formerly Twitter) amid his ongoing drama with Instagram model Gorgeous Doll. "Album bout to b [fire emojis] trust me," Future wrote on Tuesday night. Fans are stoked about the news and have taken to the replies of his post to celebrate. "Brotha you’ve got 11 number 1 albums. Ain’t no one doubting you," one user joked. Another wrote: "We don’t trust you, Ha just kidding bro just goofing and referencing an album of yours. I’m very excited please drop soon I need this."

A new album from Future will be his first full-length project since last year's Mixtape Pluto, which marked his seventeenth mixtape overall. In terms of only studio albums, his latest, I Never Liked You, arrived in 2022. That project featured the singles "Worst Day", "Wait for U", "Keep It Burnin," and "Love You Better." Kanye West, Gunna, Young Thug, Drake, Tems, EST Gee, and Kodak Black all made appearances on the tracklist.

Future & Gorgeous Doll

As for the aforementioned drama with Gorgeous Doll, the Instagram model claimed to be in a secret five-year relationship with Future. She made the claim in a series of posts in which she accused Future of being unfaithful and trying to keep her silent about their time together. “In the five years that I’ve dealt with you, never once have I signed an NDA. So you’re going to lose. You may win a couple of fights, but I will win the war," she said. In one video, Future can be heard in the background remarking: “I don’t know you bro. I don’t even know you.”