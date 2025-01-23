Future Mourns The Loss Of A Friend In “Lost My Dog" Music Video

Future has shared a new music video for his deeply personal song, "Lost My Dog," in which he mourns the death of a close friend who died of a fentanyl overdose. In addition to the release of the music video, Future revealed that he'll be making a substantial donation to D.A.R.E.’s anti-drug educational programs through his Freewishes Foundation. On top of that, Epic Records will also be making a donation to the cause.

As for the music video, it shows Future in black and white singing the emotional song while surrounded by candles. “Lookin’ at his texts, he was battlin’ with depression/I should’ve seen the signs as soon as I received the message,” he raps on the song. “Started to take advantage of these pills when he drill/I wanna tell him ‘Stop,’ but it help him when he kill/Livin’ in the hills, but I can still feel the sadness.” Henri Alexander Levy directed the music video.

Future Shares Music Video For "Lost My Dog"

"Lost My Dog" isn't the first time Future has reflected on his past drug use and losing close friends. Speaking with Rolling Stone back in 2019, he admitted that learning Juice Wrld was inspired to try lean at a young age while being a fan of his music "really bothered" him. He explained at the time: “When he told me that, I was like ‘Oh sh*t. What the f*ck have I done?’ I wasn’t aware of that influence, but now I’m aware of how much it influenced. It’s like, this sh*t really f*cked me up for a minute. It’s all I could think about. Like, ‘Damn, what have I done? What have I done to other people? What I did to myself?’”

Future dropped "Lost My Dog" as the 16th track on his 2024 project, Mixtape Pluto. It serves as his seventeenth mixtape overall and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 with 129,000 album-equivalent units. Prior to the music video release, Future hinted on social media about having another project on the way.