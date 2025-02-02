Latto Appears To Address Allegation She Had Influencer Jumped Over 21 Savage Rumors

It looks like Latto is firing back.

Last week, Instagram model Gorgeous Doll hopped online to hit Latto with some incredibly serious allegations. The Atlanta femcee had commented on a TikTok video of another woman addressing her beef with a lash tech, indicating that she didn't appreciate the shade that was thrown her way. “I’ve never met a millionaire that willingly dates another man,” the woman said, seemingly referencing Latto's rumored relationship with 21 Savage. “Also never met a millionaire that brands a married man name on her.”

“Who u describing? Cuz it’s not me lmaooo get off them tea pages u losing ur marbles last btch spoke on my man on tik tok got whooped outside the club in the A u read that too?” Latto fired back. “And Ima *multimillionaire* THANK YA.” This is where Gorgeous Doll jumped in, claiming she was the person who allegedly got jumped outside the club. Moreover, she alleged that she suffered a miscarriage as a result of the alleged beating. According to her, their feud first started in 2023. At the time, she accused Latto of taking her money back from dancers at Magic City.

Latto Calls Out "#FakeNews" In New X Post

“You admitted to having me jumped when you knew I was pregnant, causing a miscarriage,” Gorgeous Doll alleged. “You just said that the last person who spoke on your man—and who did we say your man was—got jumped outside of a club in Atlanta.” Now, some fans think Latto has issued an indirect response to the shocking allegations.

“I don’t have issues with women over cheaters cuz I’m a leaver [kiss emoji] #fakenews,” she captioned a sassy photo of herself on X today. It's unconfirmed whether or not this was really Latto's way of putting the rumors to rest. Many of her followers appear to think so, however. "And that’s how you clock that fake sh*t," one fan writes in her replies. "PERIOD!" another says. At the time of writing, Gorgeous Doll has yet to publicly address Latto's apparent response to her allegations.

