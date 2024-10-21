Latto Attends 21 Savage Birthday Party And Fans Can't Believe Their Alleged Fling Has No Evidence

How haven't they been photographed together yet?!

21 Savage hasn't turned 32 yet, but before celebrating the big day tomorrow (Tuesday, October 22), he hosted a star-studded bash in Atlanta over the weekend (Saturday, October 19). This proved to be a significant news item for various reasons, one of which was the rumored presence of Drake and Metro Boomin despite their beef. However, it seems like they didn't end up going, and we don't know if there were any other beefing individuals present. As such, fans moved onto another angle concerning this party, and that's the clear-as-day presence of Latto.

The Atlanta femcee was there with Sexyy Red and many others to celebrate 21 Savage's big day, but fans had a curious question... Where are the pictures of the "Wheelie" duo together? If you didn't already know, the two are rumored to be an item, although we've never gotten any hard confirmation on this speculation. Also, the Slaughter Gang MC is rumored to still be married, and Latto hasn't revealed who her mystery man is. As such, while some fans continue to assume they're still together, they also marveled at how they've been able to dodge any significant gossip despite overlapping at public events.

Latto At 21 Savage's Birthday Party

Of course, the obvious interpretation of this is that 21 Savage and Latto don't have a lot of material gossip-wise because they're not an item at all. But some fans will probably ask where the fun is in not spreading speculation around. As long as the Sugar Honey Iced Tea lyricist vaguely speaks on her relationship, then they will have possible ammunition for their theories. Check out more reactions to this presumed fling's low-key nature down below.

Fans React