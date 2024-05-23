21 Savage's Wife Shares Picture Of Him & Their Son, Fans React

21 Savage has been rumored to be in a relationship with Latto for a while now, so much so that it's made fans suggest that he was already a married man. Moreover, his wife recently posted a picture of him and their son with the caption "Middle school here he come [graduate emoji]" on her Instagram Story. Many fans took to the comments section of the post below to messily bring up the alleged Latto fling, chastise fans for not knowing about the Atlanta rapper's partner Keyanna Joseph, or to joke about this shock. Either way, their actual relationship status is unclear at press time, but at the very least, things seem quite amicable for the two, which is the most important thing.

Elsewhere, 21 Savage is keeping things pretty chill during his current tour... or at least, he's trying to stay at a regular temperature. Recently, Soulja Boy decided to pick a fight with Metro Boomin, and 21 stepped in to defend his Savage Mode collaborator. While Soulja apologized to Metro, it seems like he's still got smoke for the "redrum" MC, and there's no telling whether either will double down on this in a significant way. Maybe it just ends up being one of the less notable, yet nevertheless numerous, rap beefs of the year.

21 Savage's Wife's Recent IG Post

Of course, there's another universe in which this develops further, but things seem pretty mellowed-out by now, so who's to say? In terms of 21 Savage's other appearances in the rap world as of late, another iconic team-up of his got praise rather than scrutiny. Kanye West compared his artistic collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign to that of the Slaughter Gang CEO and Drake, an ironic comparison considering Ye and Drizzy's tension. Regardless, tracks like "Broke Boys" and "Privileged Rappers" definitely warrant acclaim.

Meanwhile, 21 Savage recently reflected on how he balanced both sides of his history. He spoke on why he kept his London origins a secret in a bluntly comical way, considering that the answer is quite obvious. This duality is something that took center stage in the content and rollout of american dream. Clearly, there are other dualities to speak on when it comes to the 31-year-old in the rumor mill, as gossipy as they may be.

