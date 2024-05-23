21 Savage's Wife Shares Picture Of Him & Their Son, Fans React

BYGabriel Bras Nevares930 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
21 Savage Performs At Rogers Arena
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - MAY 01: British rapper 21 Savage kicks off The American Dream tour at Rogers Arena on May 01, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

A lot of fans did a double take when they found out 21 Savage's alleged Latto fling wasn't the only romantic part of his life.

21 Savage has been rumored to be in a relationship with Latto for a while now, so much so that it's made fans suggest that he was already a married man. Moreover, his wife recently posted a picture of him and their son with the caption "Middle school here he come [graduate emoji]" on her Instagram Story. Many fans took to the comments section of the post below to messily bring up the alleged Latto fling, chastise fans for not knowing about the Atlanta rapper's partner Keyanna Joseph, or to joke about this shock. Either way, their actual relationship status is unclear at press time, but at the very least, things seem quite amicable for the two, which is the most important thing.

Elsewhere, 21 Savage is keeping things pretty chill during his current tour... or at least, he's trying to stay at a regular temperature. Recently, Soulja Boy decided to pick a fight with Metro Boomin, and 21 stepped in to defend his Savage Mode collaborator. While Soulja apologized to Metro, it seems like he's still got smoke for the "redrum" MC, and there's no telling whether either will double down on this in a significant way. Maybe it just ends up being one of the less notable, yet nevertheless numerous, rap beefs of the year.

Read More: 21 Savage Finally Meets Nardwuar For An Interview

21 Savage's Wife's Recent IG Post

Of course, there's another universe in which this develops further, but things seem pretty mellowed-out by now, so who's to say? In terms of 21 Savage's other appearances in the rap world as of late, another iconic team-up of his got praise rather than scrutiny. Kanye West compared his artistic collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign to that of the Slaughter Gang CEO and Drake, an ironic comparison considering Ye and Drizzy's tension. Regardless, tracks like "Broke Boys" and "Privileged Rappers" definitely warrant acclaim.

Meanwhile, 21 Savage recently reflected on how he balanced both sides of his history. He spoke on why he kept his London origins a secret in a bluntly comical way, considering that the answer is quite obvious. This duality is something that took center stage in the content and rollout of american dream. Clearly, there are other dualities to speak on when it comes to the 31-year-old in the rumor mill, as gossipy as they may be.

Read More: 21 Savage Believes Drake & Metro Boomin Will Resolve Their Beef

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Tom Ford Men's - Arrivals - February 2018 - New York Fashion WeekRelationships21 Savage Defends Metro Boomin After Soulja Boy Pops Off Over Resurfaced Tweet12.0K
21 savage soulja boy metro boomin beefRelationshipsSoulja Boy Vs. Metro Boomin & 21 Savage: Why Are They Beefing?740
Soulja Boy's 33rd Birthday CelebrationRelationshipsSoulja Boy Tells 21 Savage He Never Claimed To Run Atlanta In Leaked Video1.5K
21 Savage Performs At Rogers ArenaRelationships21 Savage Finally Meets Nardwuar For An Interview2.1K