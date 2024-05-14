Latto Posts Her Sims Characters & Reignites 21 Savage Rumors In The Process

Latto is an artist who has had to deal with lots of rumors about her career, and especially her dating life. Overall, the biggest rumor that surrounds her these days is whether or not she is really out here dating 21 Savage. The 21 rumors have been going on for a very long time. In fact, there are some people who believe that they have matching tattoos with each other's names. However, they have never actually been spotted together, and there is very little else to go off of. All we do know is that Latto has been teasing a man for a while, and fans are certain it's Savage.

Over the weekend, the rumors involving Latto and 21 Savage were kicked up a notch. Overall, this is because Latto took to social media to show off her Sims household. In the game, she noted that her sim was pregnant and that she was having a home birth. Upon looking at the images of the two characters in the game, some felt as though Latto was very clearly, trying to model them after herself and 21 Savage. Upon looking at some of the reactions to the tweet below, you will see just how much people referenced the Savage Mode rapper.

Read More: Latto's Guest Verses In 2023, Ranked

Latto Fuels The Rumors

"Her making her and 21 as sims is so real i be making me and my lil shit in the sims too," one person wrote. "her making sims of her and her bf is so fucking real she’s such a bad bitch," said another. The 21 Savage comments continued to pile on, with another Twitter using saying "must be her and 21 in that pool." Needless to say, fans are absolutely convinced as to who Latto is dating.

Let us know what you think of these theories from fans, in the comments section down below. Do you truly believe that Latto and 21 Savage are together? If so, why do you think they have tried to keep this all one big secret for so long? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Latto's "Sunday Service": A Gospel of Authenticity and Boldness