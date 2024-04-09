Shaboozey Wants Latto So Bad That He Doesn't Care She's Already Taken

For a long time now, the hip-hop community has assumed a relationship between Latto and 21 Savage, although it seems like Shaboozey didn't get the memo. Moreover, he recently quote-tweeted a mirror selfie that she posted on the social media platform, with a very simple and hard to misinterpret message: "Hiii." When fans pointed out that the Clayton County MC is already (presumably) taken, the Fairfax native wasted no time in doubling down. "Why they ain't never post each other???" he responded to a fan who pointed this out, whereas when another user told him to "Focus," he simply said, "I'm focused... on her."

Overall, this unabashed thirsting was as comical as it was upfront, and it had a cheeky enough energy to it to lend itself well to Latto's sense of humor if she were to respond to Shaboozey. What's more is that this is kind of an ironic time to thirst for her considering her participation in Megan Thee Stallion's twerking challenge. The 777 artist had previously said that she needed her man's approval before jumping into the viral trend, and the results did not disappoint many folks online. So it seems like, even at peak heat, this relationship stays strong and unwavering.

Shaboozey Shoots His Shot With Latto

Meanwhile, the "SWEET HONEY BUCKIIN'" rapper, singer, and songwriter is far from the first male celebrity to try to shoot their shot at Latto. Few before him have been as funny in the process, though, due to the blunt nature of the advance and for addressing the elephant in the room. If she wants to keep her personal life private, that's entirely and reasonably within her right, but it also means that there will be plenty of people unable to stop themselves before shooting their shot. We'd bet that the 25-year-old doesn't mind the attention either way.

Elsewhere, she defended Lizzo amid her retirement, encouraging her to stop listening to the trolls and to keep moving forward. This is an inverse of how the two artists had supported each other years prior, resulting in a full-circle moment. We'll see what develops in that regard, or if any more suitors appear to get a rude awakening. For more news and the latest updates on Shaboozey and Latto, log back into HNHH.

