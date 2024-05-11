Latto Gushes About Her Mystery Man Sending Her Private Jets: "He Been In For 4 Years"

Latto's been in a mystery relationship for years now, and while a lot of fans have assumed that 21 Savage is her boo, there isn't any solid indication or confirmation of that. As such, pretty much anything that she posts about her mystery man is up for debate, and her most recent post certainly reminded us of how long she's been at it. Moreover, the Atlanta rapper posted a video to her Instagram Story on Friday (May 10) of her on a private jet, and the caption gave a brief but possibly enlightening glimpse into her secret relationship. "He still sending jets for sum c**chie he been in for 4 yrs thats my boo daddy," she wrote.

Furthermore, Latto has always been pretty upfront when it comes to her privacy, so we don't really expect a relationship reveal anytime soon. In fact, she should probably keep it that way regardless of who this man is, since it's much healthier and more humane to only focus on yourself and your partner in a relationship instead of dealing with the third eye of the Internet. But make no mistake: there are other areas in which the 25-year-old will have to march through social media as a battlefield. One is the realm of rap beef, which is allegedly still brewing with Ice Spice thanks to the Bronx MC's latest single, "Gimme A Light."

Latto's Newest Mystery Man Post

That potential feud has been going on for a long time now, and with no real instances of direct mentions, confrontations, or callouts, it seems like it might stay in the rumor mill. Whether Latto and Ice Spice keep any alleged animosity on wax or take it publicly is anyone's guess. But we know that the former isn't always so secretive with her personal relationships. After all, she has a pretty wholesome public bond with her sister, Brooklyn Nicole.

Meanwhile, allegations of grooming due to her parents' age gap are definitely a reason as to why Latto would want to keep family under wraps. It's bad enough when people make assumptions about you online as a famous celebrity. When your loved ones also fall victim to it, it's best to just focus on the moment and on the view in front of you. In that case, a private jet certainly helps, and so does a nice social media break to spend time with them.

