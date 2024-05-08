Latto Jokingly Calls Her Sister Brooklyn Nicole "Ms. Shein"

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Super Saturday Night Concert With Latto
CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 6: Latto performs during the Super Saturday Concert during the 2024 Womens Final Four at Public Hall on April 6, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Brendall O'Banon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The two are often engaged in a sibling rivalry.

Latto and Brooklyn Nicole have a pretty close relationship and like many siblings there's a lot of love but also a spirit of rivalry. The two are often seen together usually partying and having a good time. But they also can't help but take jabs at each other now and again. Even though it's all love, that was the case in a new video making the rounds online. During a night out the pair are with friends and the "Big Energy" rapper comes up with a new nickname for her sister.

In the clip she calls her "Ms. Shein," a joke that all her clothes from the notoriously cheap online retailer. It's a particularly funny crack given that Brooklyn is sporting a Chanel purse. When she tries to defend herself by claiming that not just anyone could get her bag, Latto quips right back that it's because its not actually sold in Chanel stores. In the comments, fans with siblings understand exactly what the pair are doing. "If u can’t pick on your siblings who can you pick on? 😂" one of the top comments on the post reads. "If you don’t have siblings, just sit this one out. It’s not that serious" another comment reads. Check out hilarious video of the pair going back and forth below.

Latto Jokes That Her Sister Is Ms. Shein

Latto has been relatively quiet recently in terms of new music dropping. Her last album 777 dropped in 2022 and fans are hoping there's a follow-up coming later this year. Last year she dropped "Put It On Da Floor Again" with Cardi B and also made a number of big featured appearances. She teamed up with K-pop star Junk Kook for a number one hit with the song "Seven."

What do you think of Latto hilariously joking that her sister is "Ms. Shein" despite having a Chanel bag? Are you looking forward to a new project from the Atlanta rapper if it drops later this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

