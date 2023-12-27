Latto Collab Criticism Leads "777" Artist To Speak Out

In terms of style, Latto faces accusations of "stealing" outfit ideas from Ice Spice and other rap divas. When it comes to her collaborative choices, however, the Atlanta-based lyricist is known for picking unique names and helping put them on the map. For her first release of 2023, she tapped LU KALA to join her for the Dr. Luke-produced "Lottery," and after that, we heard her on Mello Buckzz's "Boom Pt. 2." Arguably her biggest joint track of the year was "Put It On Da Floor Again" with Cardi B. Her most recent arrival, "The Grinch Freestyle" in tandem with Luh Tyler, is helping to set the holiday spirit.

Before we move into 2024, hip-hop heads have made a special request for Latto – one she's not taking so kindly to. "@latto, girl, we love you, but you need to stop doing collabs with these unknown artists," one Twitter fan account wrote to the blonde beauty earlier this week. "Enough is enough, as fans we want to see you win and this will get you nowhere. A Latto feature is losing its value. No more BabyDrills, Luh Tylers..." they added.

Latto Defends Her Creative Decisions

"Y'all be getting besides y'all self," the "Wheelie" hitmaker wrote after she saw the OP. "Shawty from the South side and she hard [as f**k, I don't care] about [all of that]," Latto went on, seemingly sticking up for Anycia, who she has a track with coming soon. "I was an 'unknown artist' before and mfs acted too big for me. Stream when we drop 🤓."

As she moves into her 25th year of life, Latto is feeling more confident and secure in her skin than ever before. This was especially evident at her recent birthday party, where she boldly showed off her moves on the stripper pole. Check out videos from that at the link below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music/pop culture news updates.

