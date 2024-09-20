Latto & Mariah The Scientist Send Fans Into Frenzy After Discussing Their Relationships

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2024
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 22: Latto and Mariah The Scientist perform onstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2024 at State Farm Arena on June 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Fans were very interested in what Latto and Mariah The Scientist had to say on Angel Reese's podcast.

Latto and Mariah The Scientist were the most recent guests on Angel Reese's Unapologetically Angel podcast, and their tea spillage raised a lot of fans' eyebrows. Let's start with the latter, who's in a very public relationship with Young Thug. The basketball star asked her if she finds it hard to stay connected with Thugger amid his prison time and ongoing RICO trial. "So, I be going to court..." the singer replied while acknowledging how long-distance it feels. "Sometimes I fall asleep in there. But I just go to [breathe] his air. [...] He’s been locked up now for longer than we was in a relationship before he got locked up."

However, Mariah The Scientist also elaborated on her remarks in The Shade Room's comments section after they shared a clip of the podcast. "FYI, I see what y’all be saying…" she wrote, responding to criticism of how she's handled her relationship with Young Thug while in he's in jail. "Nobody wakes up and hopes to have to see somebody they love in court or at a jail every day. Just chill on the judgement. Maybe u would understand if u were in my shoes but I won’t wish that on you. In fact, I’m very optimistic for my own situation."

Latto & Mariah The Scientist Speak On Their Romances

As for Latto, rumors about her dating 21 Savage have never been confirmed, but they remain a hot topic for many fans. Regardless, this is what she had to say about her mystery relationship. "My s**t ain’t no secret to who needs to know," the femcee explained. "Like, mama know what’s up… you feel me?" "I don’t know, I just feel like at this rate, I’m gonna have me a baby in secret," she answered when Angel Reese asked whether she plans to go public with whoever she's with right now.

"I'ma have my [marriage] in secret," Latto continued. "Especially just because how they handle my situation too… I just be like, well, since y’all know so much, I’ma make sure you know nothing." We'll see whether she and Mariah The Scientist reveal any more about their romantic lives in the near future.

...