Latto Dismisses Speculation About Her Relationship And Says Fans Don't Know A Thing

There's been a lot of ink spilled on who Latto is dating, and during a recent conversation with Ebro Darden, she laughed at it all.

Latto fans are really loving her new album Sugar Honey Iced Tea, and there's a lot to dissect, enjoy, and take away from her lyricism and songwriting on there. Recently, she sat down with Ebro Darden on Apple Music to speak on this new era, how she feels about the LP, and what she's excited for in the future. However, one of the most talked-about moments of their conversation was when the Atlanta femcee addressed her relationship, and how much fans have theorized about it. According to her, fans don't actually know anything about who she's dating and what their bond looks like, and we'll have to see whether we eventually find out.

"So, um, assuming the Internet's correct about who the person is," Ebro Darden's comments about Latto's relationship began. "Do you – Look, I appreciate that y'all keep y'all business to y'all selves. Like, I'm for it, and that is not for promo. But is that... Do you guys enjoy that part of it, too? Like, 'cause some people hate having to be private, some people love being private. Where are y'all at with it?"

Latto Speaks On Keeping Her Relationship Private

"Um, the Internet don't know a goddamn thing, let's start there," Latto replied. "But I like being private. I think it ain't really nobody business. Like, listen to the music and you'll know what you need to know." "Was it hard to write these songs about your personal love life?" Ebro asked. "With other people in the studio, yeah," she responded. "'Cause I get to feeling like a simp, and I'm so not a simp. *laughs* Yeah, it's just so weird, yeah, [to] let that ego go. Really letting my pride down was such a task.