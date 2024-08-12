Latto Dismisses Speculation About Her Relationship And Says Fans Don't Know A Thing

Latto "Sugar Honey Iced Tea" Album Release Party
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 10: Yung Miami and Latto attend Latto "Sugar Honey Iced Tea" Album Release Party on August 10, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
There's been a lot of ink spilled on who Latto is dating, and during a recent conversation with Ebro Darden, she laughed at it all.

Latto fans are really loving her new album Sugar Honey Iced Tea, and there's a lot to dissect, enjoy, and take away from her lyricism and songwriting on there. Recently, she sat down with Ebro Darden on Apple Music to speak on this new era, how she feels about the LP, and what she's excited for in the future. However, one of the most talked-about moments of their conversation was when the Atlanta femcee addressed her relationship, and how much fans have theorized about it. According to her, fans don't actually know anything about who she's dating and what their bond looks like, and we'll have to see whether we eventually find out.

"So, um, assuming the Internet's correct about who the person is," Ebro Darden's comments about Latto's relationship began. "Do you – Look, I appreciate that y'all keep y'all business to y'all selves. Like, I'm for it, and that is not for promo. But is that... Do you guys enjoy that part of it, too? Like, 'cause some people hate having to be private, some people love being private. Where are y'all at with it?"

Latto Speaks On Keeping Her Relationship Private

"Um, the Internet don't know a goddamn thing, let's start there," Latto replied. "But I like being private. I think it ain't really nobody business. Like, listen to the music and you'll know what you need to know." "Was it hard to write these songs about your personal love life?" Ebro asked. "With other people in the studio, yeah," she responded. "'Cause I get to feeling like a simp, and I'm so not a simp. *laughs* Yeah, it's just so weird, yeah, [to] let that ego go. Really letting my pride down was such a task.

"But yeah, I think it wasn't hard when I can be in that element, like, fully," Latto continued. "Like, if I'm sitting in the studio and really just writing my thoughts out. But, like, when somebody right there, I feel like a sucker," she concluded with a laugh. We'll see whether or not the 25-year-old go public soon, but based on her own words, keep enjoying Sugar Honey Iced Tea and you'll know everything you need to know.

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
