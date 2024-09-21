Young Thug Seemingly Calls Mariah The Scientist Mid-Interview, But Fans Are Skeptical

Some people just don't want to see love win...

Mariah The Scientist and Latto spilled some relationship tea on both ends during their appearance-slash-interview on Angel Reese's podcast. However, one of the most notable moments of the whole thing was when they seemingly manifested the guest appearance of one of the boos in question. Moreover, Young Thug apparently called Mariah from prison mid-conversation. While it was a wholesome moment – albeit a "ghetto" one according to the singer – some fans in the comments section of the post below (and online in general) expressed skepticism over their relationship and what their bond is actually like. Also, they took the opportunity to offer their unprompted views of their bond.

Nevertheless here's what Mariah The Scientist had to say about Young Thug during this podcast appearance. "So, I be going to court..." she remarked when asked if she finds it hard to connect with him amid his RICO case, acknowledging that it can feel like a long-distance relationship. "Sometimes I fall asleep in there. But I just go to [breathe] his air. [...] He’s been locked up now for longer than we was in a relationship before he got locked up."

Read More: Mariah The Scientist Pleads Not Guilty To Battery After Alleged Club Fight

Mariah The Scientist Gets A Call From Young Thug

"FYI, I see what y’all be saying…" Mariah The Scientist elaborated in a Shade Room comments section when their post about her comments had folks criticizing their relationship. "Nobody wakes up and hopes to have to see somebody they love in court or at a jail every day. Just chill on the judgement. Maybe u would understand if u were in my shoes but I won’t wish that on you. In fact, I’m very optimistic for my own situation." However, a lot of fans raised their eyebrows recently when a random woman posted a very loving tribute to Thugger online, which led them to believe that he's got a side chick.