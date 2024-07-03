Mariah The Scientist Pleads Not Guilty To Battery After Alleged Club Fight

Mariah The Scientist's attorney has demanded a jury trial.

Earlier this year, footage of Mariah The Scientist and a woman named Cleopatra Dues allegedly getting into a brawl at an Atlanta club left social media users shocked. Reportedly, Dues told police that Mariah allegedly approached her and ripped off her wig, then proceeded to drag her across the floor of Cavo Kitchen and Cocktail Lounge. She insists that she never interacted with Mariah until the alleged incident.

In May, Mariah was arrested and charged with simple battery. Now, according to court documents obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, she's pleaded not guilty. Moreover, her attorney Brian Steel has asked for a jury trial. She's yet to address the debacle but may do so soon in court.

Recording artist Mariah the Scientist performs onstage on Day 1 of 2023 ONE MusicFest at Piedmont Park on October 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Unfortunately for Mariah, her own legal woes aren't the only ones she's dealing with these days. Her boyfriend Young Thug is also currently behind bars on RICO charges. His high-profile trial was put on hold earlier this week. The defense filed a motion for Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville to recuse himself due to an ex parte meeting with prosecutors and witness Kenneth Copeland. The trial won't continue until another judge reviews the case. Glanville also plans to release a transcript of his meeting with Copeland “so everyone will have a chance to look at it.”