Mariah The Scientist Pleads Not Guilty To Battery After Alleged Club Fight

BYCaroline Fisher601 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 ESSENCE Girls United (GU) Summit
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 11: Mariah The Scientist attends the 2023 ESSENCE Girls United (GU) Summit on November 11, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Mariah The Scientist's attorney has demanded a jury trial.

Earlier this year, footage of Mariah The Scientist and a woman named Cleopatra Dues allegedly getting into a brawl at an Atlanta club left social media users shocked. Reportedly, Dues told police that Mariah allegedly approached her and ripped off her wig, then proceeded to drag her across the floor of Cavo Kitchen and Cocktail Lounge. She insists that she never interacted with Mariah until the alleged incident.

In May, Mariah was arrested and charged with simple battery. Now, according to court documents obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, she's pleaded not guilty. Moreover, her attorney Brian Steel has asked for a jury trial. She's yet to address the debacle but may do so soon in court.

Read More: Mariah The Scientist Admits She Felt "Bullied" At The Beginning Of Her Tour

Mariah The Scientist's Attorney Demands Jury Trial

Recording artist Mariah the Scientist performs onstage on Day 1 of 2023 ONE MusicFest at Piedmont Park on October 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Unfortunately for Mariah, her own legal woes aren't the only ones she's dealing with these days. Her boyfriend Young Thug is also currently behind bars on RICO charges. His high-profile trial was put on hold earlier this week. The defense filed a motion for Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville to recuse himself due to an ex parte meeting with prosecutors and witness Kenneth Copeland. The trial won't continue until another judge reviews the case. Glanville also plans to release a transcript of his meeting with Copeland “so everyone will have a chance to look at it.”

It's unclear exactly how long this could take. The trial is already the longest in state history, however, and doesn't look like it'll be coming to a close anytime soon. What do you think of Mariah The Scientist pleading not guilty to battery? What about her attorney Brian Steel asking for a jury trial? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Mariah The Scientist Arrested For Alleged March Assault: Details

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Mariah the Scientist Performs At Le BataclanMusicMariah The Scientist Arrested For Alleged March Assault: Details2.5K
2019 Breakout FestivalMusicYoung Thug Trial: Judge Puts Proceedings On Hold As Recusal Motion Goes Under Review4.8K
2023 Sol Blume FestivalMusicMariah The Scientist Attends Young Thug's RICO Trial Day 2, Attorney Claims Yves Saint Laurent Jeans Inspired YSL2.4K
2023 ESSENCE Girls United (GU) SummitMusicMariah The Scientist Sports A Suit And Tie To Day One Of Young Thug's Trial2.2K