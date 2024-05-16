Mariah The Scientist Admits She Felt "Bullied" At The Beginning Of Her Tour

Mariah The Scientist is currently making her way around the U.S. on her first-ever tour in support of her third studio album, To Be Eaten Alive. According to the 26-year-old songstress, while she's got the hang of things now, it hasn't always been easy. During a recent interview with Billboard, she reflected on the early stages of the tour, revealing that at times, she felt as though audiences weren't as receptive as she would have liked.

“I think in the beginning, I didn’t totally know what I was doing,” she explained. “Even if I liked music or liked to sing, I never looked at it as if it was gonna be my career. From the starting point I had no idea what I was doing.” Mariah went on, describing how she felt the need to put in even more effort than she already was to win people over.

Mariah The Scientist Reflects On Her First-Ever Tour

Mariah the Scientist performs during the Sol Blume Music festival at Discovery Park on August 19, 2023 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)

“Do I feel like I was a little bullied? I just feel like people weren’t that open to knowing the story they just ran off with pieces of information without knowing or lack thereof when it comes to me seeing, growing up and doing that. I just had to work overtime to make it right in real time because I didn’t have that experience. Now I have it and it’s way better," she said.

Fortunately, it doesn't appear as though Mariah let criticism stand in her way in the slightest. The To Be Eaten Alive tour is currently scheduled to run into June, with closing dates in Austin, Dallas, and Portsmouth. What do you think of Mariah The Scientist revealing that she felt bullied at the beginning of her tour? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

