Mariah The Scientist Arrested For Alleged March Assault: Details

Mariah The Scientist's alleged club fight from back in March seems to have caught up to her, as TMZ Hip Hop reports that authorities in Atlanta arrested her on Wednesday night (May 1). Moreover, according to an alleged Fulton County police report obtained by the publication, a woman named Cleopatra Dues told the Zone 2 precinct on March 29 that Mariah attacked her the night before inside Cavo Kitchen and Cocktail. Not only that, but Dues alleged that this was for no apparent reason. The story goes that the artist took hold of her, snatched her wig off, and dragged her across the table and floor, resulting in leg and feet injuries. Eventually, Dues claims she left the scene after being attacked and called 911, relaying to dispatchers that she felt unsafe.

Furthermore, a video of the incident spread quickly on social media shortly after it occurred, with some folks assuming that the victim was Staten Island rapper Cleotrapa. However, given her tweet denying this, it seems like initial reports on a police investigation were probably a factor that caused this assumption, since the MC shares a similar name to the woman that reportedly filed a report. It's also very hard to identify in the video whether it's really Mariah The Scientist, plus whether the victim is really Cleotrapa. Regardless, whoever Dues is wants to press charges and to ask Cavo for any additional surveillance footage of what happened.

Mariah The Scientist Performing In London

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 20: Mariah The Scientist performs at Electric Brixton on February 20, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty Images)

Still, apparently Dues didn't have her glasses on at the time of the alleged brawl, so she wasn't able to fully identify who her supposed assailant was. Reportedly, she went on to identify Mariah The Scientist as the alleged culprit, real name Mariah Buckles. Dues said that she has no idea why Thugger's boo attacked her, as she claimed she hadn't interacted with her or any of her friends at all. As such, you can see why this is a bizarre situation.

Finally, full-circling back to this reported arrest, Atlanta police apparently booked Mariah The Scientist yesterday on a battery charge, and she bonded out later in the day. While this is a mysterious legal claim to deal with, it's also not the only brush-in she had with a legal matter recently. As Young Thug's partner, the Atlanta native has been very supportive of him amid his RICO trial. There have been some alleged bumps on the way, but they seem pretty stable now as a couple, this arrest notwithstanding.

