Mariah The Scientist Alleged Club Brawl: What We Know

In the early hours of Thursday, March 28th, a video clip allegedly featuring R&B crooner Mariah the Scientist went viral across social media. The clip, although short, purportedly shows Mariah in Jeans and a white hoodie getting off the floor, and then attempting to get back to being physical with an unknown woman who is not clearly shown in the video. One of the earliest accounts on X to post the video clip captioned it: “Sh*t Mariah ran in the club and swung on Cleo.”

Read More: Mariah The Scientist & Cleotrapa Fight Video Appears To Show Artists Scrapping In The Club

Cleotrapra Isn't The Other Woman

The other woman, Cleo, was initially wrongly identified as Cleotrapa, the reality TV star and rapper behind “Rockstar.” However, Cleotrapa herself resorted to social media to dispel any thoughts or rumors about being the other woman in the video. She also showed love to Mariah the Scientist, labeling her “my fave.” She also tweeted: “LMFAOOOOOO y'all really don’t know my résumé. I will never be on camera fighting anyone! Just register that… I’ve worked with so many brands like stop playing with my name fr.”

This story was subsequently corroborated by Cleotrapa's publicist Alicia Gooding, who wrote: “Cleo is in New York working on the release of her 'Von Dutch' single and shooting the video. She wouldn't have been in a physical altercation with her peers. So much work to do. There's no way she could be in that fight.” With eyes off Cleotrapa, many believe the Cleo in question to be one of Young Thug's baby mamas.

About Young Thug

Mariah The Scientist's public feuds have a habit of being traced to her relationship with Young Thug. An example is the series of call-outs by Jerrika Karlae, Young Thug's ex-fiance. Young Thug and Mariah have been dating for a little over two years now. The pair also seem to be going strong despite his imprisonment at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia.

Nonetheless, the particular reason for Mariah's alleged outburst is still unknown. Anonymous witnesses from the altercation which took place at a club lounge in Atlanta claim that the singer had stomped into the venue looking to fight and yelling at the other woman. The words she yelled also went unheard due to the loud music playing in the background.

Read More: Mariah The Scientist Net Worth 2024: What Is The Singer Worth?

The Public’s Opinion

Many believe that the likelihood that Mariah the Scientist is actually the woman in the video is high. As a result, fans of the singer aren’t taking the news too well. Recently, she claimed she needed to take a break from the public eye because she was not feeling well. Now, the video has fans questioning the validity of her claims, especially since she would show up barely a week later in the headlines for fighting in public. The revelation raised many eyebrows and fans have demanded an official explanation.

On March 21st, and again on March 25th, Mariah the Scientist postponed her To Be Eaten Alive tour dates. She cited severe exhaustion and shared on Instagram Live how touring was impacting her health. “I’m not canceling or postponing my shows because I want to,” she began. “I’m f**king sick.. I get it y’all mad, but they have been postponed last minute because I thought I’d be able to do them… I thought I’d be able to show up and be back by now.”

[via]