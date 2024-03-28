Mariah The Scientist & Cleotrapa Fight Video Appears To Show Artists Scrapping In The Club

When Mariah the Scientist makes headlines, it's usually because of her catchy R&B tracks or her controversial relationship with Young Thug. Today (March 28), however, the black-haired beauty is in the news for allegedly throwing hands at the club. In a video making rounds on blogs this morning, Mariah appears to get physical with another female artist, Cleotrapa, though much remains unknown about what started the brawl.

According to a new update from @theneighborhoodtalk on Instagram, the "Church" songstress is the one who swung first. "S**t, Mariah ran in the club and swung on Cleo," an insider who was at the after hours venue told the outlet. The Scientist was reportedly yelling something at Cleotrapa as she attacked her, but the source was unable to make out the exact words amid all the commotion and loud music. Despite her best efforts, Thugger's lover apparently lost in the end, even ending up on the ground at one point.

Sources Say Mariah The Scientist Started Cleotrapa Club Brawl

"NBA YoungBoy was playing in the background and his spirit was all throughout the room," they noted while pointing out that the woman in the video below who looks like Mariah wore a hoodie, jeans, and a low bun when stepping out. This has many speculating that she was ready to get down and dirty ahead of time. Others think the situation has something to do with Young Thug. "Running up and getting beat up over a man who has no release date is [wild]," one IG user pointed out.

If Cleotrapa is a name you're not yet familiar with, you can get to know the rising starlet better on The Impact New York, a spin-off reality series that follows various influencers around the Big Apple. The original version of the show helped names like Ari Fletcher and Jayda Cheaves increase their platforms in Atlanta and beyond, so we're curious to see how Cleo might benefit. Read all about the femcee and her co-stars at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

