“Love & Hip Hop” Confirms Erica Mena Won’t Appear On Next Season Of Atlanta Series

Erica Mena’s name has been in the headlines far more than usual lately, and not for very flattering reasons either. Besides getting carried away with drinking at Atlanta lounges, the socialite is also facing backlash for making racially insensitive comments about her Love & Hip Hop co-stars. Mena, who’s Puerto Rican and Dominican, called Spice a “monkey.” In addition, she told the Jamaican artist that she “should have died” during a recent hospitalization.

Social media users and podcasters are continuing to discuss the situation. Some are making it known that they think Mena’s removal from the show is warranted. It seems the L&HH producers have heard the concern loud and clear. They shared a statement this weekend confirming that the next season of the reality show’s Atlanta installment won’t include the 35-year-old. “The ‘Love & Hip Hop’ franchise has never shied away from hard conversations in our community,” their message began.

Read More: Erica Mena Under Fire For Calling Spice A “Monkey” During LHHATL Altercation

Erica Mena is Seriously Facing the Consequences of Her Actions

“Working hand-in-hand with our partners, viewers will see the impact of Erica Mena’s remarks play out over the final three episodes of the season,” they continued. “Effective immediately, she will not appear in the next season of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.'” There are some who think it’s unjust to only call the New York native out now that the public has seen the footage, as well as others who are pointing out troubling behaviour that other cast members have engaged in previously that might also warrant their removal.

Troubling comments we’ve heard her make about Spice and others over the years aside, another incident that’s got Erica Mena in hot water recently is her simple battery arrest. The Tubi actress had a drunken night out with Bambi Benson, ZellSwag, and Saucy Santana recently. It resulted in three of them in handcuffs while the “Booty” rapper fled the lounge as a fight broke out. Read more about that at the link below. Let us know if you think L&HH is making the right call by removing Mena from next season in the comments.

Read More: Saucy Santana Says Erica Mena’s Drunken Behaviour Lead To Bar Fight As Mugshots Are Released

[Via]