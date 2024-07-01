Young Thug Trial: Judge Puts Proceedings On Hold As Recusal Motion Goes Under Review

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville has put the trial for Young Thug and YSL on hold after the defense filed a motion for him to recuse himself over a controversial ex-parte meeting with the prosecutors and star witness Kenneth Copeland. Glanville says the trial will not resume until a separate judge reviews the case and decides whether he should continue on the bench. Additionally, he'll be releasing a full transcript of the meeting with Copeland “so everyone will have a chance to look at it.”
The move came as a surprise to both sides of the case. When the prosecution asked how long this will take, Glanville replied: “I don’t know. I don’t have anything to do with that.” The criminal trial has already become the longest-running in Georgia history, going on 18 months with no end in sight.
As for the controversial ex-parte meeting that caused the latest stall, Thug's attorney, Brian Steel, became irate in court, earlier this month, after learning it took place. He accused the judge of working with the prosecution to allegedly coerce Copeland into testifying. In turn, Glanville placed him under arrest for contempt of court and took offense at the suggestion.
