Young Thug Trial: Judge Puts Proceedings On Hold As Recusal Motion Goes Under Review

2019 Breakout Festival
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 16: Rapper Young Thug performs onstage during Breakout Festival 2019 at PNE Amphitheatre on June 16, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)
The YSL trial is already the longest criminal trial in the state's history.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville has put the trial for Young Thug and YSL on hold after the defense filed a motion for him to recuse himself over a controversial ex-parte meeting with the prosecutors and star witness Kenneth Copeland. Glanville says the trial will not resume until a separate judge reviews the case and decides whether he should continue on the bench. Additionally, he'll be releasing a full transcript of the meeting with Copeland “so everyone will have a chance to look at it.”

The move came as a surprise to both sides of the case. When the prosecution asked how long this will take, Glanville replied: “I don’t know. I don’t have anything to do with that.” The criminal trial has already become the longest-running in Georgia history, going on 18 months with no end in sight.

Young Thug's Lawyer, Brian Steel, Arrives At Court

Brian Steel, attorney for rapper Young Thug, arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on November 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Opening statements are set to begin in the case against 31 year old US rapper Young Thug and 28 others, who are facing a racketeering indictment accusing the defendants of a number of offenses that support an overarching conspiracy charge, including murder, assault, carjacking, drug dealing, and theft. (Photo by Christian Monterrosa / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

As for the controversial ex-parte meeting that caused the latest stall, Thug's attorney, Brian Steel, became irate in court, earlier this month, after learning it took place. He accused the judge of working with the prosecution to allegedly coerce Copeland into testifying. In turn, Glanville placed him under arrest for contempt of court and took offense at the suggestion.

Judge Glanville Pauses The Trial

Check out Glanville's latest update on the ongoing trial above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Young Thug and the YSL trial on HotNewHipHop.

