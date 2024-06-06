Young Thug Trial: Court Erupts In Laughter After State's Witness Calls "Lifestyle" A "Banger"

The Young Thug trial continues to drag on.

Overall, the Young Thug trial has proven to be one of the biggest stories in hip-hop over the past year or so. However, the trial has proven to be incredibly complicated. In fact, some would say that the judge, prosecution, and defense have all contributed to the mess that has unfolded. There have been numerous viral clips to come out of this trial, and none of them have been particularly flattering. Fans are worried about how long this could go on for, and some analysts think it could even go until 2027.

Having said that, there have been some moments of hilarity during the trial. Mostly, this occurs whenever Thugger's music gets mentioned. As it turns out, even the State's witnesses can't help but admit just how extensive Young Thug's discography is. In the clip below, you can see the latest witness claim that the song "Lifestyle" is a banger. This leads to an objection in court and when it gets overruled, the whole court shares a quick laugh.

Young Thug Trial Continues

Thug's music has been used quite a bit in this trial. Overall, there has been an ongoing debate about rap lyrics and whether or not they should be used in criminal trials. After all, lyrics are supposed to fall under freedom of expression. If an artist were to be prosecuted off of lyrics alone, it could have massive implications on hip-hop and other genres. This is a story we will continue to follow, regardless of how long this trial may go on for.