Young Thug Trial: Court Erupts In Laughter After State's Witness Calls "Lifestyle" A "Banger"

BYAlexander Cole162 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Young Stoner Life Meet &amp; Greet
EAST POINT, GEORGIA - APRIL 22: Rapper Young Thug attends Young Stoner Life Meet &amp; Greet at DTLR Camp Creek on April 22, 2021 in East Point, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
The Young Thug trial continues to drag on.

Overall, the Young Thug trial has proven to be one of the biggest stories in hip-hop over the past year or so. However, the trial has proven to be incredibly complicated. In fact, some would say that the judge, prosecution, and defense have all contributed to the mess that has unfolded. There have been numerous viral clips to come out of this trial, and none of them have been particularly flattering. Fans are worried about how long this could go on for, and some analysts think it could even go until 2027.

Having said that, there have been some moments of hilarity during the trial. Mostly, this occurs whenever Thugger's music gets mentioned. As it turns out, even the State's witnesses can't help but admit just how extensive Young Thug's discography is. In the clip below, you can see the latest witness claim that the song "Lifestyle" is a banger. This leads to an objection in court and when it gets overruled, the whole court shares a quick laugh.

Read More: Young Thug Back In Court As Trial Resumes

Young Thug Trial Continues

Thug's music has been used quite a bit in this trial. Overall, there has been an ongoing debate about rap lyrics and whether or not they should be used in criminal trials. After all, lyrics are supposed to fall under freedom of expression. If an artist were to be prosecuted off of lyrics alone, it could have massive implications on hip-hop and other genres. This is a story we will continue to follow, regardless of how long this trial may go on for.

Let us know what you think of the way the Young Thug trial has gone down, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this has been too drawn out and complicated? How do you believe this trial is going to conclude? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Meek Mill Weighs In On Young Thug's Trial

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Red CarpetMusicYoung Thug Trial: State Witness Claims He's So High He Might Fall Asleep5.8K
2021 BET Hip Hop Awards - ArrivalsMusicYoung Thug Trial: Witness Alleges Fulton County Investigator Sexually Harassed Her3.1K
Dinner Celebrating Young Thugs's Album "Punk"MusicYoung Thug Looks Annoyed In Court On 61st Day Of RICO Trial: Watch6.2K
Young Stoner Life Meet &amp; GreetMusicYoung Thug & His Lawyer Fist Bump In Court And Fans Want The Image To Be An Album Cover29.1K