Travis Scott, Sexyy Red, & Mariah The Scientist, Headlines Future's Daughter's Sweet Sixteen

Future hosted an all-star celebration for his daughter's sweet sixteen over the weekend in Atlanta. After taking her to dinner and showering her with flowers earlier in the week, the chart-topping hitmaker called on a few of his superstar friends for a private show. Hendrixx's daughter and party guests would receive performances by Mariah The Scientist, Travis Scott, Sexyy Red, and Pluto-himself. Future's daughter would also perform with the superstars.

Pluto’s daughter, Londyn Wilburn, has largely remained out of the public eye despite her father’s global fame. However, she occasionally appears on social media and at high-profile events, offering glimpses into her life. Pluto, known for his chart-topping hits and influence in hip-hop, has expressed his love for his children, including Londyn, through social media shoutouts and lavish celebrations. While she has yet to step into the entertainment industry, her presence at industry events suggests a connection to her father’s world. As she grows older, fans remain curious about whether she will follow in Future’s footsteps or forge her own path.

Future and Travis Scott have cultivated a strong creative partnership over the years, shaping the sound of modern hip-hop with their signature styles. Their collaborations date back to 2015 when they linked up on “3500,” a standout track from Scott’s debut album Rodeo. The song, featuring 2 Chainz, showcased Future’s melodic delivery alongside Scott’s hypnotic production, setting the stage for future collaborations. In 2017, they reunited for Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho, Scott’s joint project with Quavo. Future appeared on “Dubai Shit,” delivering a laid-back verse that complemented the track’s luxurious theme. The synergy between the two grew even stronger with “First Off” from Future’s 2019 album The WIZRD, where Scott’s auto-tuned cadence blended seamlessly with Future’s fluid flow.