Young Thug Hilariously Rips Future For His "Fake Healthy" Studio Snacks

The Meadows Music &amp; Arts Festival - Day 2
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 16: Future (L) and Young Thug perform onstage during Day 2 at The Meadows Music &amp; Arts Festival at Citi Field on September 16, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for The Meadows Music &amp; Arts Festival)
Young Thug and Future have had a wholesome and tight bonds and it's good to see them still showing their form of love to one another.

Young Thug and Future are undoubtedly a goated trap rap duo. A lot of that has to do with the very similar ways in which they present themselves on tracks, features, and albums. That's obvious, but some of that has to be attributed to their friendship outside of working hours. They do feel like long lost brothers and have given some hilarious and iconic moments.

Of course, who can forget him and Pluto's "she belongs to the streets" meme? But it seems like we could be immortalizing another clip in the near future. Thanks to Thugger Daily on X, we have learned that Future and Young Thug have very different preferences when it comes to studio grub.

The Freebandz CEO had brought in what Thugger deems as "fake healthy sh*t." Stuff like prebiotic sodas, upscale fruit snacks, and actual fruit were all laid out in a nice spread. However, it isn't "nunnnn" to Young Thug. Another person inside the studio wasn't feeling the drink selection either, labeling it "soap water."

The YSL boss had a good hearty chuckle at that joke.

Unfortunately for Future, though, he wasn't there to defend himself, so we hope to hear a response soon.

Young Thug UY SCUTI

Fans in the comments couldn't hold in their laughter with some being on Thug's side. "Pluto got n****s sh*tting themselves in the stu with that olipop [two loudly crying face emojis]." "Future been in La too long [three rolling on the floor laughing emojis]," adds another.

But some admitted to enjoying the same snacks as Fewtch. "Nah olipop is valid [loudly crying face emoji]." Another goes, "i inhale them annie’s fruit snacks ngl."

While this is a funny clip on the surface, the other element to this is that Thug and Future are back in the studio. Of course, they have already linked up twice this year. The first occasion was for "Dum, Dumb, and Dumber" on Lil Baby's new album. Then, they reconvened on "Money On Money," the lead single for UY SCUTI.

Thug still has yet to announce a real release date as he previously trolled fans with by saying it would arrive on June 37th. Some have wondered if that means it will be out before month's end or early July. However, we will have to wait and see.

