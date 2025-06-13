Young Thug & Future Evoke The "Super Slimey" Days In New Snippet

February 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Young Thug performs “Havana” during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Young Thug is dropping his new album "UY SCUTI" very soon, and a potential Future feature should come as no surprise.

Young Thug and Future are one of trap's most iconic duos, and no one is shocked at all that they will seemingly continue that history. Thanks to ThuggerDaily on Twitter, we have a taste of a brand-new song snippet from the two that takes it back to their Super Slimey days.

It doesn't sound too different from previous Young Thug and Future bangers. Fast-moving, crisp, and steady trap drums bolster airy synth pads in the background. As for the MCs' flows, they stretch out their vocals and melodic refrains with a lot of charisma and wooziness. They sound as cohesive as ever in their chemistry, and we'll see if they have more surprises on the way.

So far in 2025, Future and Young Thug's musical link-ups have been pretty par the course for their trajectories. Not to say they're bad; far from it. But with over a decade of dominance under their belts, we'll see if this will be a new era.

Either way, hardcore fans will probably be very happy once this snippet drops. If they end up delivering something else, then they will probably be just as ecstatic.

Young Thug UY SCUTI Release Date

But where could another collab land? Obviously, we're talking about Young Thug's upcoming album, UY SCUTI. He's been teasing a release date of June 37 (whatever that means), so most fans think he will drop the record sometime this month. However, others think that this suggests a July release date, and there's only one way to find out.

Given all the developments that have dogged Thugger for the past three years, fans are more than ready to be patient. It's been a long road, but one that they're happy is over.

Meanwhile, Future is dropping heat in 2025 too. Maybe it's not a full album, but he already contributed some standout guest features this year. Pluto's most recent offering was "Momma Don't Worry," a more ballad-like cut alongside Lil Wayne and Lil Baby for the former's new album, Tha Carter VI.

Will this new snippet land on UY SCUTI or is there still hope for Super Slimey 2? Is Hendrix dropping a project this year? We can't wait to find out.

