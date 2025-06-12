Lil Wayne, Future, & Lil Baby Deliver A Ballad With "Momma Don't Worry"

BY Alexander Cole 1029 Views
Lil Wayne dropped "Tha Carter VI" last week to underwhelming reception, but now, he is back with a bonus track featuring some superstars.

Last week was huge for Lil Wayne as he officially dropped off Tha Carter VI, the latest instalment in his iconic album series. Overall, the album's reception has been mixed. Although some of his fans love it, there are those who have been extra critical.

Some fans feel like the features weren't what they wanted or expected. Jelly Roll and Bono aren't exactly who you think of when you think of Tha Carter series. However, it seems like Wayne has heard the discontent. Yesterday, we got the "Banned From NO" remix with Nicki Minaj. On Thursday, we received another new bonus track, "Momma Don't Worry" with Future and Lil Baby.

This new song is a ballad of sorts, which makes sense given the title of the song. It starts out with Future on the hook, delivering some somber vocals. Meanwhile, Lil Baby gives a spectacular performance. As for Wayne, he comes in later on the track, but certainly has a spirited verse of his own.

The comments section on YouTube was pleasantly surprised about the song. Clearly, this is the Wayne that fans have been hoping for this whole time. Only time will tell whether or not we get more like this, or if Tha Carter VI rollout is officially complete.

Lil Wayne, Future, & Lil Baby - "Momma Don't Worry"

Quotable Lyrics:

Told Momma, "Don't worry, I'll be just fine"
Angels watch over my shoulder like a umpire
I could get in the octagon with these punchlines
Like, nigga, I'm the captain and it's crunch time
Skipped the lunch line, gotta eat more than some time
I done time, so I think everyone one time

